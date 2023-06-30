Iyabo Ojo advises Davido amidst cheating scandal…

Following the rumors about Davido’s adultery that have been circulating, well-known Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has turned to social media to warn him strongly.

Iyabo Ojo offered advice to Davido as a mother on her verified Instagram profile today, June 30, 2023.

Remember that a few days ago, Ivanna Bay from France and Anita Brown from the United States claimed that Davido had impregnated them and even went live on social media with proof of their pregnancy tests.

Iyabo Ojo gave Davido some motherly counsel, telling him never to associate with someone who has nothing to lose.

Furthermore, she counseled Davido to develop self-control because no woman wants to share a man with another woman.

In a lengthy piece, Iyabo Ojo wrote:

“From a Mother to MAN …………………………………………………………………..

If you have a reputation to protect, please guide it, protect it, never get carried away, and associate yourself with a person who has got nothing to lose. It never ends well …… be wise….. . If there is not one person who is level-headed in your circle and can check you when need be, please ajust your circle….. be humble…..

Hidden secret of a woman’s heart: No woman wants to truly share a man, but some will allow it bcos of culture, religion, financial benefits, or sexual pleasures……. but deep down in a womans heart, she secretly desires to own the man all to herself, Note: some will accept their faith, while some will rather destory everything if they can’t achieve their goals…… be aware…….

Woman disobeyed God, so who is man? that you’re not mindful of woman? Woman have caused wars between warriors, kings, and nations, so who are you …… be informed…..

Man, the stick, btw your legs are not as strong as the word “MAN” sounds, if you lack self-control, then know your stick will have no respect for emotions, ….. your heart can never be prepared for the mistakes that await you…… be cautious…… you can never be wiser than the one who first ate the fruit of the forbidden tree of knowledge of good and evil….. be guided. …… .

When things happen to your fellow man, you’re not to mock nor judge, but learn from it so that you don’t find yourself in a similar situation or worse……….. be in control

Iyabo Ojo Ojo is one individual who is constantly willing to support her folks.

And this time is no exception, since Davido has been facing criticism for a few days.

The singer needs all the assistance and advice he can get in light of what is happening.

