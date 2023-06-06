Iya Ojo: I am being attacked

Iya Ojo being attacked

Iyabo Ojo on N18m alleged unpaid tax bills: “Close source said I’m being attacked because I supported Peter Obi”

Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress and businesswoman, has claimed that she is the target of tax bills as retaliation for her support of Peter Obi.

Remember that Iyabo Ojo criticized Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the whole administration on her page in the wee hours of yesterday for sending her an exorbitant tax bill?

She bemoaned how she has been paying various tax bills for her business and home and how she was handed an enormous tax bill with a 7-day deadline for payment.

She has this to say:

“I don’t know how much you think I get paid. Hence, your team will come up with this conclusion. What have you people ever done for me as a government? NOTHING!!! I have single-handedly raised my kids & so many others, plus myself without a single denial from the government. Yet you feel so entitled to reaping over 100% from where you did not sow. I have worked, and I’m still working tirelessly to survive in this country without the support of the government, but….”

“You can gladly come and close down my business, arrest me, jail me, or kill me for all I care …. we all will die one day & I will never be afraid of what will eventually be everyone’s faith… what I do not have I can not give .”

Iyabo Ojo revealed in an Instagram live video that she has been told by a close source that she is under attack because she endorsed Peter Obi for the Labour Party.

She highlighted that she cannot be intimidated or shaken in a recent message that was seen on her page because she will never submit to tribal racists.

“I stand & re stan obediently on my beliefs. I can never be pressured or shaken. I will never bow down to tribal bigots… I want a better Nigeria, I don’t care whose ego gets bruised. We can not all believe in the same thing. I see no tr!be. I only see my country. I’m a Nigerian… I am not afraid of death, for that is inevitable. I will never be afraid to air my opinion, for that is my right…

I have no enemies. We may not all believe in the same course, we may not see things the same way but you’re not my enemy bcos at the end of the day, either, good or bad. We’re in together. We’re all citizens of Nigeria.

I have empathy for my country & not for stomach infrastructure. If after 8 years Nigeria has renewed hope, then my beliefs may change, but till then, I obediently stand on my beliefs.

If you didn’t make me, you can’t break me, you can take the body but never my soul”.

WHO IS IYABO OJO:

Alice Iyabo Ojo, a Nigerian actress, director, and producer, was born on December 21, 1977.She has appeared in more than 150 movies, and she has also produced more than 14 of them.

She harshly criticized Yomi Fabiyi, a fellow performer, in April 2021 for supporting Olanrewaju Omikunle (Baba Ijesha), who was detained for assaulting a child. She filed a lawsuit on May 12, 2021, accusing Yomi Fabiyi of spreading “defamatory statements” about her. Yomi Fabiyi had earlier organized a demonstration calling for Baba Ijesha’s release. The Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) blacklisted her on June 28, 2021, as a result of her activities. Nollywood filmmakers who are members of TAMPAN, according to actress Jide Kosoko, have reportedly decided to cease working with her.

In the recently concluded Nigerian presidential election, Iyabo Ojo was very vocal about the candidate she was supporting; it was evident on all her social media handles and openly criticized the seating and government.

