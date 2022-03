Iwuanyanwu Now Mobilising for Professional Partnership to Tackle Climate Change

Apparently shaken by the menacing impact of climate change, publisher of Champion Newspapers and promoter of the defunct Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club of Owerri, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, is currently showing concern in the area of rescuing the environment.

The elder statesman is presently the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Global Coalition for Sustainable Environment.

On the platform, he is seeking partnership with other professionals to help create solutions to environmental problems caused by climate change.

Iwuanyanwu is an engineer by profession. He has however pledged to use the remaining part of his life and resources to support massively noble global cause such as promotion of love and upliftment of humanity.

Speaking at a meeting of the group in Abuja, Iwuanyanwu said the coalition intends to pursue a campaign for eco-friendly environment that maintains harmonious balance with human activities on a sustainable basis.

According to him, the campaign for global peace and sustenance of the environment is part of his own commitment towards fulfilling the major commandment of God to mankind which is summarized in Love.

Continuing, he said part of the strategies of the group is to carry out advocacies and awareness campaign on the human activities that promote climate change and its negative effects on the environment.

Iwuanyanwu said the idea is to strike a delicate balance between environmental exploitation by the present generation and preservation for the next generation to ensure friendlier ecosystem and sustainable environment while driving maximum benefits from our endowments.

The meeting came up with the following objectives: To assemble engineers, scientists and other professionals with the commitment and passion for creating awareness on the diverse ills on the environment for the benefit of present and future generations, to promote mitigation measures that would reduce the activities that impact negatively on the three dimensions of the environment.

Other objectives of the coalition is to create solutions and promote remedial measures that will protect and also improve and preserve the quality of the environment leading to enhanced health and wellbeing of living organisms, promote policies, projects and activities that would restore ecosystems, protect and improve the livelihoods of people and animals that depend on them.

For the newspaper publisher, the coalition intends to promote best sanitation, hygiene and general public health practices and thus prevent widespread transmission of diseases.

“This will ensure healthy populace who can further preserve the quality of environment by averting the contamination and degradation of air, water, and land resources,” he said.

Iwuanyanwu said the coalition will formally be inaugurated in two months time after all necessary registration, documentation and set up of the secretariat with all necessary work tools/ social media handles fully established.

The Board of Trustees of the coalition includes Prof A.Z Abubakar (North-West), Prof. Babagana Mohammed (North-East), Engr. Olalekan Emeka Sulaiman Ajani (South-West), Engr. Babatunde .A Oshodi (Coordinator) and Engr. Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Nwogu (Secretary).

Among the Management Committee are Oshodi (Coordinator), Engr. Dr. Nwogu (Secretary), Engr. Olalekan Emeka Sulaiman Ajani (member) among others.