Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been called up to the England squad for their two upcoming Nations League matches. The Brentford talisman enjoyed a decent start into the season with his five goals and two assists for his club. Ivan is the first Brentford player to receive an England call-up since Les Smith, who was a part of the side that faced Romania in 1939.

The list consists of 28 players, 3 goalkeepers with Pickford missing out, 12 defenders with Harry Maguire included 5 midfielders and 8 forwards.

Thomas Frank, Brentford FC head coach, said:

“This is a fantastic day, especially for Ivan, but also for everyone at Brentford. The most credit must go to Ivan, who has performed exceptionally on the pitch ever since he joined us and has shown that he has the potential to play for England.

“He is one of our leaders and has excelled as a player and a person. Every match, Brentford fans can see what he brings to our team, all over the pitch, and I hope England fans get a chance to see it as well. Tributes should also be paid to his family and everyone who has worked with him at previous clubs to help him develop.

“For the staff, it is a massive moment. We are privileged to have so many international players – we have watched them improve and show what they can do at the very highest level. We are always proud when one of our players represents their country, especially if we have been on a journey with them.

“To have someone in the England squad is a massive achievement for everyone at the Club. To have an English player, at an English club, in the England squad, given the competition for those places, is a moment for us to cherish.

“It will give everyone a little lift. I am sure he will go into that group and show his qualities in training, and I hope he does enough to get a chance to earn a cap. It will be a top, top day for everyone at Brentford if that happens.”

The Three Lions face European champions Italy at the San Siro on Friday 23 September, before they take on Germany at Wembley Stadium on Monday 26 September.

This is ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year, where England has been drawn against Iran the, USA, and Wales in the group stage.