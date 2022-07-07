Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has called for deliberate efforts to debunk the various myths against the rights of women and parenting, saying the reality of today has made it imperative to adequately empower the modern woman.

The First Lady spoke at the 2nd edition of the Muslim Sisters’ Seminar hosted at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, in line with the vision to impact lives and build legacies and, most importantly, as a prelude to the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir Festival.

She said the seminar’s theme: “Women: Nurturing Lives to Secure a Better Future,” was aimed at highlighting the strategic role of women in ensuring a better future for the younger generation and society at large.

“We decided that it is important that we talk to our Muslim Sisters, ensuring that if they are going to have a better future, they must put their health first; they must know their rights, and they must be security conscious”, the First Lady said.

Speaking about other sub-themes discussed, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu said, “So, we have considered these three topics; put them together on the basis of the fact that they are apt for the moment to debunk a lot of myths out there so that the modern woman can understand what is happening and be empowered to make informed choices and decisions.”

Besides, the First Lady said the seminar brought together professional women, the old, and students together to dissect relevant topics on parenting, security, health, and rights of the Muslim sisters, and proffer solutions to contemporary issues, just as she urged all parents and guardians to teach their children and wards virtues of the love of God, respect for the rights of others, and prayers without ceasing.

“My message to the Muslim Sisters is that they should not give up; they should continue to encourage the younger ones out there. We know that the system of the children is now different from when we were much younger and there are so many challenges and obstacles out there; however, we need to keep doing our best and there is hope for the future,” the First Lady said.

In his special message, the Chief Imam of Lagos, His Eminence, Engr. Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nola, commended the First Lady for the initiative and recommended that it should be held twice annually to cascade the message to more women and teach them lessons on virtuous living and parenting.

Represented by Imam Musbauhudeen Gaji, Abou-Nola also advised women to train their children beyond the first degree and lead them by example.

In his contribution, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, spoke on security, urging women to be wary of jumping at any business deals and always deploy artificial intelligence such as the installation of CCTV and general employment of technology to prevent crime.

CP Alabi said: “Your children should know important numbers; you must always run a background check for your staff, including domestic staff; desist from displaying expensive wares in your car; you must be observant and your movements must be confidential to a few; your car alarm is a great security device; and also the neighbourhood watch groups are important.

“Remember, your security starts with you. The extent of how secured you are is dependent on your level of security consciousness, awareness and cooperation with the law enforcement agencies. You are your security.”

Other sub-themes include: “The Rights of a Woman; Women’s Health: Total Wellness; and Security & Self Awareness in a Modern Society. There was also a Panel Session on “Parenting: The Role of a Mother/Grandmother in Moulding a Contemporary Child”.

Dignitaries at the seminar included the Wife of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Idiat Oluranti-Adebule; wife of first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Abimbola Jakande; Iyalode of Lagos, Chief (Mrs.) Bintu Fatima Tinubu; and mother of the Head of Service, Alhaja Ramdat Muri-Okunola.

Other facilitators were media personality, Mrs. Nihmatallah Akashat Zibiri; and Consultant Public Health Physician, Dr. Omowunmi Bakare; while the panelists included Mrs. Hamzat, Mrs. Azeezat Funso Raji, Mrs. Halimat Olayinka Abou-Nola and Mrs. Kafayat Oyewo, who moderated the panel session.

The participants were drawn from various women organisations in society such as the Association of Professional Women Builders of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Professional Women Accountants in Nigeria, Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, and the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), among numerous others.