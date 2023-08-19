It’s raining strikes and punishments in Biggies house

The housemates have been left to wonder the identity/identities of the persons that vandalized Illabayes clothes.

Last night four of the housemates Pere, Ike, Cross, and Kidwayya were seen discussing how to get rid of their fellow housemates by any possible means.

The four housemates each shared how they felt about Illabaye and how much they are not comfortable with her in the house.

Although they did not share how they hope to achieve their plans Pere insisted that they provoke her into getting another strike since she already has two this will automatically disqualify her from the house.

Ike on his own took her clothes including under wears and tossed it in the restroom in a bid to provoke her.

This singular act which according to biggie is against the rule of the house has earned him his first strike along side other punishments yet to be disclosed.