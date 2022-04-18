It’s Only Sincere Constitutional Amendment that’ll Resolve Nigeria’s Plural Challenges, Mimiko Says

Former Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State, Professor Femi Mimiko, says it is only a sincere alteration of Nigeria’s Constitution that holds the key to resolving the plural challenges of the troubled country.

He is therefore, calling on the Buhari administration to put its acts together for a sincere amendment of the faulty Constitution to help in the proper implementation of true federalism.

Mimiko made the advocacy during the 17th Annual Conference of Fulbright Alumni Association in collaboration with the University of Uyo in AKwa Ibom State.

Fulbright Alumnus, Mimiko, maintained that constitutional amendment and true federalism would assist in the tackling of insecurity ın the country.

Mimiko observed that there are clauses in the Constitution in the Exclusive List that should be reviewed to give powers to component units in the federation to help in tackling insecurity bedeviling the country.

Mimiko, a professor of political science, spoke on the theme, ” Equity, Inclusion & Justice As Panacea to Nigeria’s National Security ” said it was apt in view of the prevailing security challenges of the nation.

He stated that Nigeria exists in the permanent state of dysfunctionality and underscored that the federal government must get the security architecture right before it turns into a failed state.

He cited devolution of power to component states and distribution of resources as issues that must be addressed by the government to prevent secession.

“There must be amendment of the Constitution that will allow the federal government to relinquish some of its powers in the interest of the federating units and development to check internal uprising that led to insecurity ”

He therefore appealed to the federal government to adopt the last National Conference Report and the All Progressive Congress (APC) True Federation Report which according to him are similar but waiting for adoption as a blueprint for National Unity.

Chairman of the conference and Vice Chancellor of University of Uyo, Professor Nyaudoh Ukpabio Ndaeyo ln a welcome address said Fulbright was established in 1946 and has been nurtured through scholarly works and urged similar associations to borrow a leaf from their activities which has attracted international funding.

Ndaeyo observed that security is very crucial as it applies to all sectors of the economy .

He regretted that schools have been shut due to insecurity in many parts of Nigeria such as Borno, Zamfara, Kaduna because of insecurity and asked the federal government to rise to occasion.

He said the University of Uyo will continue to support research and conferences especially when it promotes academic excellence and good governance.

Public Affairs Officer, United States Consulate General , Lagos Stephen Ibelli commended the Alumni describing Fulbright association as the flagship in education, sponsored by the United States in the last 62 years in Nigeria .

He added that the consulate has sent out 40,000 Fulbright Alumni abroad for life changing opportunities and urged the alumni to encourage more people to join the body.

According to him, “It is an opportunity to make United States connections including professional and scholarship in the United States”.

