It’s not me don’t get scammed, Ajibade called out

Raaheedat Ajibade

Raaheedat Ajibade calls the attention of the public to scammers using her identity.

Atlético Madrid and Super Falcons forward Raaheedat Ajibade have alerted Nigerians and the Public to online scammers using her identity to defraud people.
“Hello everyone, Please be vigilant and do not fall victim to any scammer using my identity to deceive unsuspecting individuals,”
She refuted knowing one “Ibrahim Hassan” who is striding himself on Facebook as her agent.
“I do not know, and I am not affiliated with any Ibrahim Hassan, who is on Facebook claiming to be my agent/manager.”
Ajibade was part of the Atlético women that defeated Madrid to win this season’s Spanish women’s Cup after a penalty shoot-out.
She is expected to feature for Nigeria at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
The women’s World Cup will run from Thursday, 20 Jul to Sunday 20 August 2023.
The Super Falcons are in Group B alongside Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland.

