Former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed worries over the deteriorating state of insecurity in the nation.

Atiku’s worry is coming on the heel of the latest killings in Kaduna that have claimed at least 38 lives.

In a post on Facebook, the former Nigerian number two citizen condemned the killing spree across the country.

He wrote:

“It is heartbreaking that the sanctity of human life has little or no premium in our land.

“The near-daily killing of innocent citizens for whatever reason stands condemned.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families in the separate attacks in Giwa, Chikun, Zaria and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

“May their souls be granted eternal rest.”