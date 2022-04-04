It’s cheaper to prevent corruption than to cure it – Bangaje

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) has inaugurated a chapter of the Students Anti-corruption Vanguard (SAV) at Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic Kazaure, Jigawa State recently.

The Commission, represented at the occasion by Dalhatu A. Bangaje of Public Enlightenment and Education Department, explained the mission, vision and mandate of the Commission, and urged the members of the SAV to fight corruption and other social vices emanating in the school since “it is cheaper to prevent corruption than to cure it”.

Bangaje added that the SAV serves as a mechanism through which the students were educated and enlightened on corruption and its effects so that students can shun corruption in any form such as malpractices, sexual harassment and cultism and many more.

Earlier, the Rector of the Polytechnic Dr. Sabo Wada who was represented by the Engr. Ahmadu Abdulfatah commended the effort of the ICPC for establishing clubs at both secondary and tertiary schools which fight the menace of corruption in the country.

He urged the students not to indulge in any form of corruption, but as leaders of the Vanguard, to prevent corruption among the students through enlightenment and education.

The Rector also advised the members to visit the ICPC portal for more information on how to combat corruption and educate members about the evil of the menace.

Responding to the charge on behalf of the members, the President of the SAV, Ahmed Sulaiman, assured the cooperation of the members in enlightening other students on how to prevent corruption occurrences and other vices in the school.

He promised to work hard and be honest in the discharge of their duty in accordance with the rules and regulations of SAVs.