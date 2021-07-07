It’s better to rest your head on a fallen breast than to rest in peace

329 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 7, 2021
The scourge of married men falling prey to their ‘side chicks’ has seen a surge in recent weeks in Africa particularly in Nigeria and tongues are wagging all over the nation over the ill developments emanating from this unprofitable venture. While the nation is yet to recover from the rude shock of the death of Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga who was allegedly stabbed to death by his 21-year-old side chick, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student, the news of the death of another married man hit the nation. It was gathered that the man who hails from Okposhi in Ebonyi State, died during a sex romp with his side chick. While the exact reason for his death was not revealed, an eyewitness said “they went into coma while this girl was resuscitated with the aid of Oxygen; the man is resting in a Mortuary now.”
The above are just fragments of the incessant killings that have been caused by illicit affairs and oftentimes, it’s the men that are paying with their dear lives – leaving their wives and innocent children at the mercy of economic hardship and public ridicule.
While some persons are victims of circumstance, the reality is that the scourge of playing away matches by married men has eaten deep into the society, only that some are smart to cover their rottenness in the dark while the wives of some have accepted their fate and chosen to take side with the syllogism statement ‘it’s in the nature of men to cheat’. If truly it is in the nature of men to cheat, where did man get this nature from – because man was created in the image of God and God is not a cheat.
We have seen in movies where it has been repeatedly portrayed that among other reasons, men go for side chicks because their wives have been worn out, no longer have standing breasts, shaky bum bum, cannot do acrobatics in bed, and more importantly, one cannot continue to eat only one type of soup all his life. As flimsy or rather bemusing as these reasons are, reality is that they form part of the triggers for side chicks.
And then, a responsible fellow will ask; why do these men take marital vows in supposed sacred altars to abide by the tenets of marriage especially in the area of faithfulness when they know that they cannot make do with one woman? Like someone suggested that politicians should begin to swear oaths in shrines rather than with Bible or Quran, if marital vows are taken in the altar of ‘Egungun,’ will anyone have the guts to cheat on their wives?
It’s saddening that many men’s infidelity has forced their wives to become widows untimely; it is disturbing that many children whose fathers have carelessly tolled this path have been subjected to public ridicule and will have to fight for their destinies without the love or support of a father. The death of Ataga, a 50-year-old established man is not just a colossal loss to his family and the nation but remarkably a waste of destiny – and his family, particularly his wife and children will have to live with the stigma of a husband/father who was killed by a side chick.
I am often bemused about this reasoning because no man can stand the thought of his wife being drilled by another man but man can comfortably drub a lady who is not his wife without thinking about how their wife will feel – such a conundrum.
Which is better – to rest your head comfortably and peacefully on your wife’s ‘fallen breast’ or to ‘rest in peace’ on a side chick’s standing breast?
