It’s Been Given

‘And during the supper, Jesus, knowing that the Father had given all things into his hands, and that he had come from God and was going to God, got up from the table, took off his outer robe, and tied a towel around himself. Then… he began to wash the disciple’s feet.’ (John 13:3-4)

How was your day favoured child of God? Do you know that our heavenly Father has given you the very keys to the Kingdom of Heaven?

In fact, Luke 12:32 tells us that it’s our Father’s good pleasure to give you His Kingdom.

In this same God-assured position Jesus was able to give all of Himself to His friends.

He needed nothing as He was complete and confident in His heavenly Father’s love.

Every time we discover that we expect something in return for what we have given, or are disappointed when another offers nothing back for a service rendered, we are looking to others to meet our needs, rather than God.

This is not a true reflection of the unconditional love we see in Jesus. It is not selfless, but selfish giving.

Such giving leaves the giver needier and the recipient confused, disappointed or burdened with our own brokenness.

Are we looking to others to meet our own brokenness and needs? Or are we looking at our super-abundant source – our Father in Heaven?

Only when we are secure and confident of God’s love for us, are we able to give ourselves to serve others expecting nothing in return. For everything has already been given to us!

Only when we know ourselves to be chosen and blessed by our heavenly Father can we give unconditionally. Giving without needing anything in return is trusting that all our needs will be provided by God alone.

Then sharing our own struggles can become a selfless service to others, by encouraging them to turn to God with courage and assurance that He will be their refuge and strength in times of trouble. Consider what God has given to us and how we can share this with others today.

God gave Christ so that through His son’s message of hope and healing He might redeem our love.

Christ gave Himself to His Father. Though broken, His strength and passion were renewed under the blessing and love of God. God gave.

Christ gave. We give. Freely we have received, so freely we give.

All good things, the Kingdom of God itself, has already been given to you.

So tap into the spirit of abundance and allow God’s blessings to flow through you to bless those around you, without expecting anything in return from them.

Be Greatly Blessed!

