It’s all Love and Light In Biggies House_Bbnaija

It’s all love and light in Biggie’s house, It may seem Biggie has enough of the drama and toxicity going on in the house and decided to intervene. This is by far one of the best things Biggie has done since the show started. The housemates this week have been in an intense ‘PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS SESSION’ and this in a way has made the housemates to let their guards down and talk about deeper things and even showing love first to themselves and then extend that love to their fellow housemates.

The All Stars decide to set aside their differences after their second straight pursuit of happiness session.

It is no secret that there are a lot of strong personalities in Biggie’s house, which means that conflicts are bound to arise. After stepping on each other’s toes five weeks into the BBNaija All Stars season, the housemates got into arguments with their friends. Fortunately, Biggie gave the housemates a thoughtful and relaxing Happiness workshop, which helped them process their feelings and made Pere, Ike, and Seyi apologize to the housemates they had offended.

Pere admits mistakes he made.

He had been upset by his miscommunication with Cross, and they reconciled over an embrace. Pere showed his affection to everyone in the house when they were in the garden, and he afterwards apologized deeply to Cross, who he regards as a brother. Cross embraced him as he apologized. In addition, Pere expressed his regret to Adekunle, Alex, Venita, and Ilebaye. Ilebaye was upset by Pere’s previous actions, so she was hesitant to accept his apologies at first, but eventually she gave in and they hugged.

Ike asks for forgiveness in public

Even though he had a private conversation with Ilebaye, Ike followed Pere’s lead and spoke to the other housemates. He apologized to Angel, Alex, Cross, Ilebaye, and Mercy Eke and promised to do better in the future.

Seyi apologizes once more.

Seyi had gathered the housemates in the lounge earlier to offer his apologies for the remarks Biggie had warned him against making, but he chose to bring it up once more. Tearful, he said that he was sorry for what he had done and hoped that everyone would forgive him.