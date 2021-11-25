At a critical juncture of the Nigerian polity, the National Prosperity Movement (NPM), a national sociopolitical group, is putting together a National Unity Summit in Abuja on the 1st of December 2021 to provide a platform for Nigerians in all strata of life to deliberate on the themes of peace, unity, equity and nation-building.

It is a well-known fact that when we speak of Nigeria; the past, present and future, it seems there are few questions that might never be answered. The term ‘UNITY’ is one of those questions and it is even more troubling because it is often confused with the term ‘union’. Simply put, Nigeria is a union with a troubled unity.

It will not be out of place to say that Nigeria has never known lasting peace, having continuously experience a fair share of social, economic and political upheavals. Are we to talk of the civil war, coups and counter coups, riots claiming lives and properties, ever-increasing unemployment rate and the current issue of insecurity in diverse forms. so, the National Unity Summit is a welcome initiative we hope will produce positive results in the country.

The summit is expected to provide new perspectives and insights to the issues of fairness, equity, inclusion and economic prosperity for Nigerians and in the end, stimulate the process of national healing, understanding and progress.

‘’We believe that we can have a productive dialogue about these emotive issues in a rational manner, devoid of the counter-accusations that have lately characterized national conversations, and yet arrive at the need for unity and belief in the future prospect of our country,” said Hon Ahmad Sajoh, the Director-General of the NPM.

‘’We cannot have too much dialogue when peace and national interests are at stake. We can begin the process of healing and national reconciliation by understanding our fears and concerns, and then work towards addressing these issues in a calm and rational manner.”

Notable figures expected at the event include elder statesman and retired general, IBM Haruna who is to chair of the event; Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi who is the special guest of honor; and Professor Attahiru Jega former INEC Chairman who is to give the keynote address.

Also coming as guests of honor will be the Chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu; Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Governor Sani Bello of Niger State. Royal father of the day is Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

The panelists will be made up of highly respected professionals and academicians in the persons of Professor Doyin Salami, Chairman of the Presidential Economic Council, Professor Jideofor Adibe, Professor Bayo Olukoshi, Dr (Mrs) Asabe Vilita Bashir and Dr Amina Salihu.