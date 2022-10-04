Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a support group named “One Voice Delta” has thrown its weight behind the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing newsmen at the official unveiling of the “One Voice Delta Group” the spokesperson, Mr. Tunde Etumudun said that the group was set up to assume a very important role towards achieving victory for the PDP at all levels, that would bring about a new, refined and transformed Nigeria.

Mr. Etumudun asserted that the Atiku/Okowa Presidency would address the failures of the All Progressive Congress (APC) government that has taken the country on a downward spiral since it assumed office in 2015.

In his words, “The APC has failed in the area of employment, economy, education, health and security.

“If we have to dissect them one by one, you would see that the economy is already messed up.

In the health sector, you can see that most of our doctors are jetting out of the country.

“In the education sector, between 2015 and now, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has gone on strike several times. And someone in government will tell the young ones to sue ASUU or tell the parents to beg ASUU.

As at 2014, the number of out of school children were about 7-8 million but today, over 18 million children are out of school.

The synergy between Atiku and Okowa will improve the education sector.

“In the area of security, even the military men are not spared. They are killed on a daily basis. 8.4 million Nigerians are in need of humanitarian efforts in the Northeast.

“The bandits have taken over in the Northeast today.

“We are in a wrong trajectory and it’s very unfortunate. I believe strongly that in 2023, there will be a referendum that will be triggered by anger and hunger to vote out this APC government” he said.

The Group’s spokesman noted that he was confident that the ongoing internal crisis rocking the party would be resolved by the party’s leadership before the general elections.

Speaking on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the ‘obedient movement’ he said, “Obi is a fine gentle man with great prospect, but he should wait for his time by 2030.

By then he would have acquired more experience and he would be well prepared to run the affairs of the country”.

He appealed to Nigerians, especially the youths to not just collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) but to come out en mass to vote for the PDP and return Nigeria to her glory days.

The social media coordinator of the group, Mr. Blessed Lawrence in his remark, said that the candidature of Atiku/Okowa was a natural sell due to their proven track records and vast political experience they had garnered over the years.

He said that Atiku’s government would be based on building a Nigeria that would be unified and would give everyone a sense of belonging irrespective of their religion or tribe.