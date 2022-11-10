The lingering drama between the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and former Senator Dino Melaye has unveiled another exciting episode as the former has publicly declared that he finds pleasure in tormenting the latter.

In a post on Facebook yesterday, Fani-Kayode, who is the Director of New Media in the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organization, did not mince words in lashing out at Dino.

Both Dino and Fani-Kayode have been trading words on social media since the emergence of the presidential candidates of APC and the PDP.

In his post yesterday, Fani-Kayode who did not leave any stone untouched in condemning Dino, described the Atiku/Okowa campaign spokesperson as a clown, a thug and a mouthpiece for garbage.

He wrote:

Can a barely educated and ill-bred peasant like Dino Melaye ever rise above a well educated and enlightened Prince like me?

It is like comparing a lion and a mongrel.

It is like comparing a well-bred and well-trained racehorse with pure bloodlines to a farmhouse donkey.

If not for politics where would this creature and I meet?

Even if the peasant becomes President or has all the money in the world this can never be so.

He can never be on top. He will always be below.

I will always be the Head and he will always be the tail.

I will always be the master and he will always be the slave.

He will always know something in him is inadequate and lacking and he will always have a big chip on his shoulder.

An ill-bred peasant is an ill-peasant and he shall remain so his entire life.

He shall remain so from generation to generation because that is what God has ordained him to be.

That is the will of God for him and his.

The problem with street urchins and gutter snipes like Dino is that he cannot accept the fact that God has put him and all that are his firmly under my feet.

So it was, so it is and so it shall always be from generation to generation.

His can never be above mine and mine shall always be above his.

It is a question of lineage, heritage, education and decent bloodlines: unlike yours truly he has none of the four.

He is little better than a motor park tout and that shall always be his lot and that of his wretched lineage.

Today, by the grace of God, I am the Director of Special Media Operations, Special Media Projects and New Media in the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organisation.

This is a great honor and responsibility and I am very proud of it as I am of our candidate.

The Directorate I lead is massive.

It is distinct and it stands on its own and we have over 150 members in my team, each of whom is more capable and effective than Dino.

I do not work under anyone but the Director General of the PCC and the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates.

We have an organogram which is very clear.

I report directly to the DG and the candidate and no one else.

Though we work closely together, we have four big, strong, independent and distinct Media Directorates in our PCC each of which is led by a Director that is far bigger, brighter and better than Dino, each of whom speak for the organisation and each of which are far more effective and powerful than the scabby and ineffective media team in Atiku’s entire campaign organisation.

In 2015 I was Director of Media and Publicity for the Jonathan/ Sambo PCC but the position I enjoy today and the Directorate I lead is far bigger and better than that and so is our entire PCC.

By way of contrast Dino is a mere spokesman and lowly messenger of Atiku and heads no Directorate in the Atiku/Okowa PCC.

Unlike our official spokesman, Festus Keyamo SAN, who heads our Directorate of Public Affairs, Dino could not be trusted with a Directorate because his boss Atiku understands his childish and volatile disposition and obvious limitations.

Simply put he could not be trusted to lead anyone.

The only thing he can be trusted to do is to follow the candidate around like a jobless pratt and deliver messages to the public.

He does not even get a mention or have a place in their organogram and he is only one of 6 spokesmen in their PCC, out of which he is the most incompetent and least qualified.

No matter how much he wiggles his fat posterior for Atiku he is just a clown, a thug, a glorified parrot and a mouthpiece for garbage.

The fact that he cannot even comprehend or understand how a real presidential campaign organisation like ours works and is structured is a reflection of his ignorance.

Someone please tell him to remember his place and report to his Director of Media Communications Dele Momodu for lessons.

He is far too junior to be attempting to lock horns with me.

The only reason I give him a little of my time is because I find him entertaining.

It gives me pleasure to torment him from time to time because he is nothing but a classless and uncouth agbero and a bully.

Baiting him also provides some comic relief for me and others during the rigours of this campaign.

He reminds me of a dog I once owned whose name was also Dino.

Sadly it got run over by a car.

Let us hope this Dino fares better in life.