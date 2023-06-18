It Amazes Me That Couples Hide Money From Each Other – Oyedepo

The general overseer of the Living Faith Church AKA Winners Chapel International, David Oyedepo while counselling married men on how to avoid strife with their wives, asserted that he would never do anything to hurt his wife and his wife will reciprocate likewise.

On the Twitter handle of Winners Chapel International Page, the popular man of God said:

“My wife knows that I will never do anything to hurt her and I know she won’t deliberately try to hurt me, so there is no strife between us. Even if your wife puts too much salt in the soup, for instance, see it as a result of her attempt to ensure that there is enough salt in it.”

Hours before his post, the wife made a similar post on the same page on Twitter:

“When two people are in the covenant of marriage, they ought to be committed to the good of one another. It is, however, amazing to see couples hiding money and other things away from each other. There is nothing my husband and I cannot give to each other.”

