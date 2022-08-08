Proverbs 6:16 – 19 (KJV)

These six things doth the LORD hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him:

17. A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood;

18. An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief;

19. A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren;

Does God hate Ishaq Akintola? God, the Bible says so loved the world and in the demonstration of His love, He gave his only begotten Son Jesus Christ, that whosoever (Ishaq Akintola inclusive) believes in Him will not perish but rather have eternal life!

No doubt, God loves Ishaq Akintola but hates his hypocrisy.

A quick check on Akintola’s profile states; Ishaq Akintola is a born jihadist; a jihadist of repute. Akintola, a self confessing Philosopher says, “I remain oppressed until the hungry are fed, the naked clothed, the sick healed and the homeless sheltered”. This philosopher wants everything done for poor adult and children, he doesn’t mind seeing our 15,000,000 million out of school children 90% of who are Muslims fed, clothed and sheltered off the streets in their ignorance!

Ishaq Akintola and his mysterious feet of mischief perfectly fits the discription of King Solomon in Proverb 6:18. On Friday the 5th of August 2022 he was in Lagos and swiftly they were in Ibadan saying different things to achieve same aim from hearts that have devised wicked imagination running to execute mischiefs!

In Lagos, Muslims Rights Concern warned “good christians” against the “Christian Association of Nigeria”, it was an obvious discord they sought to sow among brethren.

Solomon spoke about those who will sow discord among brethren, and would be false witnesses that speak lies in hypocrisy.

While CAN was the object of MURIC’s attack in Lagos. In Ibadan, Makinde was, and for Akintola’s nightmares of Christ, Christians and Christianity.

Akintola hates Christ, Christians and Christianity with a passion, a mention of any is his phobia.

Akintola went to town crying wolf where none exists. A man whose vote is only but one, said he will give the Governor quit notice for his determination to raise standard of education in Oyo State!

What is the offence of “tenant” Makinde for which “landlord” Akintola threatened quit notice?

Governor Seyi Makinde had during the dedication of a new building named after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as an alumnus of Loyola College, Ibadan, said he knows quite well that Government can’t effectively finance qualitative education alone, thus, the need for inclusion of private sectors. This he said would be encouraged by his administration to achieve more for our children in education.

He said he is prepared to hand Loyola College, Ibadan over to the Alumni Association of the College if their proposal is forwarded to his government, and if convinced that they would manage the college accordingly.

He said he has done it at Government College Ibadan, GCI, and that the results speaks for itself. The success happening at GCI is a proof of sound and informed decision taken in favour of education without bias consideration for religion. In this regard, it is therefore very encouraging to bring in all ready hands willing to assist Makinde’s government’s set objectives on education. The Governor said, success in education wouldn’t have been possible without a well designed template and very well spelt out terms and conditions.

Arabic lettered Professor of Islamic study might actually have challenges understanding communications made purely in English. A case of “English Haram”, part of the general “book or boko haram” ideology, I must say. Afterall, Boko Haram partly means “People Against Western Education.”

The pain of our Arabic speaking Don is the fact that the Governor is a Christian, nothing more, for which awful things are being said in bigotry against a gentleman.

Akintola will turn history on its head when he claimed that his Muslim fore fathers were robbed of their land by Christian missionaries who built schools for the purpose of educating their children. The advancement of the Yoruba nation over others is traceable to nothing other than education. This is the legacy our fathers craved for. At the center of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s leadership at building an egalitarian society was education and today we are better for it. Akintola’s preference for poor school and educational system in Oyo State is synonymous with Boko Haram ideology.

Even if Seyi Makinde decides to return Schools built by missionaries back to them, I don’t see anything wrong with it, if the schools were given back to Christian Churches, is there anything bad in this Sir?

It has been proven beyond every reasonable and unreasonable doubts that education in Nigeria was at it best when missionaries were in charge. The score card of Peter Obi as Governor of Anambra State in education that moved Anambra State from 26 to number 1 was simply the return of schools to missions.

If Ishaq is afraid of change of his name to Issac how come Moshood Abiola’s name wasn’t changed to Micheal and the Baptist Boys High School trained Abiola didn’t abandon Islam for Christianity. Ishaq has nothing to fear if his claim to his faith is well rooted.

One would have expected Ishaq to jump at the opportunity provided by the Governor, to coordinate the Alumni of Islamic High school Odinjo who were once his students to accept the challenge of giving the best school to Oyo State.

Oyo states deserves the best in education and if this values lie with missionaries to give, then so be it!

Finally, the power that be are ordained of God. Ishaq Akintola like all Muslims knows that Makinde became Governor by God’s ordination and to God alone belongs the final say. Akintola should refrain from words that are God’s to issue to mortals. Makinde o ni ibi to nlo!