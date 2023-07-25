Isese, the Ilorin Saga and Nigeria’s Development Future

When we say that Nigeria is a contradiction, the statement encapsulates the many manifestations

of the possibilities and limitations that Nigeria embodies in her sixty-three years of statehood.

One instance suffices. Nigeria is blessed with immense human and material resources. She is

presently a youthful country in demographic terms. This means that her youth bulge presents her

with a unique capacity to translate her development agenda. And yet, Nigeria has failed in almost

all human capital indices, from being the worst place for a child to be born to being one of the

most insecure places on the globe. Nigeria is currently the poverty capital of the world! And we

see the manifestation of Nigeria’s seemingly intractable underdevelopment on an almost daily

basis, especially when we listen to the news or even witness them ourselves.

I am forced to this reflective point by the recent Ilorin saga that has become a reiteration of one

of Nigeria’s national woes—and contradictions. As the narrative goes, a traditional priestess was

warned by an Islamic group to desist from going on with her proposed Isese or heritage festival.

And the reason is because it connotes “idolatry” in a context that is supposedly known for

Islamic religious purity. And the group obviously got the backing of the Emir of Ilorin who is

signing up for peace by sacrificing religious tolerance. This event drew the ire of the Nobel

Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka. And his missive to the emir is, as usual, a masterpiece of

enlightened awareness wrapped in cultural inclusivity.

Like most zones and regions, Ilorin in this context becomes a microcosm of the Nigerian state.

There is a lopsided federal constitution which decreed that there shall be no state religion, and

yet religious sensibilities constitute one of the foundations of insecurity in Nigeria. Various

religious groups wield the sword of fundamentalism that threatens the constitutional basis of

religious pluralism or ecumenical unity in Nigeria. The Boko Haram insurgents are one veritable

testament to the failure of the constitution to modulate religious relations.

And yet, as various social and political commentators have noted, Ilorin is a study in

sociocultural complexities that cannot be suavely reduced to the need for peace supervised by

Islamic threat of violence. That is the fundamental contradiction in the Emir’s response to Prof.

Wole Soyinka. The Fulani dynasty that was enforced on Ilorin met a Yoruba cultural heritage

that it successfully subordinated and eventually supplanted. And yet, that did not thoroughly

eradicate the remnant of that Yoruba culture from surviving and multiplying within the crevices

of the Ilorin Islamic “purity”. But no one is bothered by the cultural and religious hypocrisy of

trumpeting Islam and its piety while secretly appealing to Yoruba traditional practices and

mores. And thus, the religious narrative in Ilorin smoothen over a complex history of Yoruba

heritage from which the Fulani dynasty, represented by the Emir, is benefiting, and yet refused to

allow a traditional worshipper organize a programme which had no component that could

threaten the peace the authority is worried about—except that that peace is already threatened by

the Islamic group’s escalation of an innocuous cultural event!

I am a Pentecostal Christian by profession. And yet this does not prevent me from a critical

perception of the grievous harm done by fundamentalist thinking that seek to obscure Nigeria’s

rich sociocultural trajectory, and more importantly undermine her diversity capital. And I

concede the virulent role that Christianity—especially in its Pentecostal mode—has played in

undermining and negating African rich cultural heritage. A rough sampling of gospel music—a

la Tope Alabi—speaks to the rate at which what most of the singers dismiss, say, Ifá and the

babaláwo as powerless. This is despite even the Christian scripture recognizing the existence of

powers. The real point is that the two Abrahamic religions—Islam and Christianity—flouted the

tolerance code of the traditional African religions that made it possible for them to flourish in the

first place. This is what made it possible for the state to side with Islam in Ilorin, in support the

muzzling of an Isese event by a traditional worshipper.

Most readers are already familiar with the Ali Mazrui and the thesis of the Africa’s triple

heritage framework. Postcolonial Africa is now redefined, by historical circumstances, by three

religious and sociocultural traditions: Christianity, Islam and traditional African cultures. And

their ecumenical cohabitation was largely the function of how accommodating the traditional

African religious framework is. I am a witness to this cultural reality, and indeed to Africa’s

traditional religious accommodationist capacity not only to accept the foreign and the strange but to equally produce a syncretist mix that attests to its ecumenical spirit. Indeed, I believe

strongly, and most who witnessed this period in Africa’s history will agree, that I am a better

person—more open-minded—by the exposure to that triple heritage and its expansive framework

that allowed me to benefit from the best that the three religions could provide in terms of social

relations and ethical responsibility vis-à-vis other humans. I learnt the value and virtue of

empathy and tolerance, as well as the fundamental benefit of being open-minded and

accommodating of others who are different and other.

These are values that Nigeria’s plural circumstance would have benefitted also from the triple

heritage condition. Except that Christianity and Islam fail to abandon a triumphalist and

exclusionary disposition that criminalizes non-Christian and non-Islamic religious formations in

the name of a fundamentalist monotheism. There is only one God, and He is Christian or

Muslim! You are therefore either a Christian/Muslim or an infidel. There is no middle

ecumenical ground. The tolerance that Christianity or Islam preaches, as religions of peace,

becomes insignificant when dealing with an unbeliever or even another religion.

Let us return to history again. When Max Weber wrote about the Protestant ethic, he referenced

the relationship between the ascetic spirit promoted by Protestants in modern Europe and the

emergence of the dynamics of capitalism. Modernity, for Weber, therefore, has a direct

correlation with religion. In other words, Calvinists, for example, looked to worldly progress as

the sign of their being already eternally saved. Profit making therefore became the sure sign of

God’s favor. The same correlation could be observed in the relationship between the Confucian

ethical framework and the rise of the Asian Tigers, from Singapore to Taiwan. The values of

cooperation, self-cultivation, self-control, social obligation, education and consensus played a

significant role in adapting Confucianism into the trajectory of modernization that explained the

miracle of the Asian development narratives. For Confucius, the problems of civilization,

morality and politics are intrinsically tied in with the humans and the nature of values that define

them. Hence, Confucian humanism seeks a correlation between the human and nature, politics

and society. And no one has ever doubted the global impact of the Jews and the role that Judaism

has played in their sense of world-making. It is in this same sense that Ubuntu constitutes a

possible ideological framework for Africa in the world.

And yet, we lack that singular understanding of the role that culture plays in the development

agenda of any state. Culture matters because it provides the springboard for deploying the values,

attitudes, beliefs, virtues and those critical assumptions and dispositions around which human

progress is defined and achieved. These are the cultural elements that facilitate the capacity of

any people or state to rethink and reform its path to economic and political development. All this

leads to even larger concerns about national integration in a country that is finding it difficult to

achieve a civic nationalism that could serve as the launchpad for redefining a culture change that

produces the type of value—like the Protestant ethic—imperative for transforming economic

development.

But then, what is more pragmatic and beneficial than the collective value orientations of

Nigeria’s diversity collected into one cultural framework for honing our developmental

paradigm? Nigeria’s federal constitution possesses the potential to draw on the cultural strength

inherent in Nigeria’s ethnocultural diversity. Even more: Nigeria has the capacity to harness the

triple heritage of the African continent as the fulcrum for generating a cultural framework that

draws on Christianity, Islam and traditional African cultural heritage to process a vision of

human progress. As a Christian, I am convinced, outside of any absolutist and exclusionary

mindset, that the Ubuntu ethical framework can find complements in the Christian and Islamic

religious framework to modulate a relational value structure around which the modernization and

development of the Nigerian state can be facilitated. This is what the triple heritage thesis

promises; a promise that has been shredded within the intolerant furnace of religious

fundamentalism.

And it takes the transformation of the mindsets of the adherent of Christianity and Islam to

reflect that if out of three fundamental religions that operates in Nigeria, two are at each other’s

throat in their bid to assimilate God, then something must be worth borrowing in the tolerant

posture of the third religion. It is this openness to others that the Ilorin religious elites must

relearn as part of their genuine understanding of what religious sensibility demands in a plural

society. Eventually, knowledge is not only power, it opens the gateway for self-liberation and

societal development.

Prof. Tunji Olaopa

Retired Federal Permanent Secretary

& Professor of Public Administration

