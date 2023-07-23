Is Threads App Losing It’s Steam?

Instagram’s latest rival to Twitter, Threads, is reportedly experiencing a decline in daily active users, according to a recent article by The Wall Street Journal. Citing data from Sensor Tower, the report states that Threads saw a significant drop in active users, reaching 13 million, representing a 70% decrease from its peak on July 7. In contrast, Twitter’s daily active user count stands at around 200 million.

Despite this decline, the article emphasizes that it may be too soon to count Threads out. The app is still relatively new, and initial usage numbers are expected to be high as users explore its features and potential. It’s common for such apps to see a decrease in usage as the initial excitement wears off and users return to their usual habits. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has reportedly anticipated this decline and doesn’t view it as a major concern.

Threads enjoyed a rapid rise after its global launch on July 5, amassing over 100 million users within days and outpacing even Pokémon GO’s record. Data.ai, an app intelligence firm, estimated that during its first three days, Threads had around 18.3% of Twitter’s daily active users. However, as the weeks progressed, its usage numbers have declined, although the app still receives over a million daily downloads.

While the drop in usage may raise concerns, it’s crucial to note that Threads is still in its early stages and is considered an unfinished app. The current feature set may not be on par with Twitter’s offerings, which could be affecting its popularity. The app lacks several features desired by users, such as a chronological timeline, a following feed, and the ability to view likes, among others. Additionally, Threads is gaining traction in emerging mobile markets, with India and Brazil being its top markets.

Despite its current challenges, Threads has garnered a positive response from some users, who believe it has the potential to compete with Twitter. Instagram head Adam Mosseri referred to the app as a “work in progress,” and many users have expressed optimism, particularly in comparison to Twitter’s sometimes toxic environment.

Ultimately, it’s too early to determine Threads’ fate. Similar to other social media platforms, the app’s success could fluctuate, and Meta will likely focus on improving its features to regain user traction. While Meta’s track record with new app launches hasn’t been stellar, Threads’ current estimated 116 million users and growing indicates that the app is far from “dead” and has the potential to establish itself as a strong competitor in the social media landscape.