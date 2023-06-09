Is There Too Much Sex In Nigeria, Resulting In Overpopulation, Overcrowding, And Solutions?

Overpopulation in Nigeria is a life-threatening issue. Women and girls should have the right to refuse sex that they do not want, which helps to minimize overpopulation.

According to all estimates, Nigeria is presently overpopulated, which means that the number of Nigerians and other people in Nigeria outnumbers the resources available to maintain them.

There are various factors that contribute to overpopulation, including high fertility rates, discouragement of family planning, poverty, the necessity for more children to labor, particularly in rural regions, religions’ negative attitudes toward abortion and contraception use, and limited access to education.

Nigeria cannot tolerate greater overpopulation or overcrowding as the demand for food, water, housing, electricity, air, healthcare, and transportation becomes increasingly impossible to meet.

Overpopulation would not be a concern or would be greatly reduced if women’s right to make sexual decisions free of pressure or violence was a reality in Nigeria. Man, and boy’s dominant attitude, which stems from cultural and religious norms, leaves many females vulnerable to planned and unplanned pregnancies; overpopulation would be reduced if marital rape was legally criminalized and enforced in all northern and southern legal systems, resulting in females not engaging in sexual activity that they do not personally desire, another way to reduce overpopulation.

Even those born as a result of rapid population growth may be physically and psychologically vulnerable to the consequences of overpopulation, which include widespread environmental degradation, hazardous air quality, air pollution, water contamination, trash pollution, climate change, and water scarcity.

Overpopulation is fast increasing as Nigerian females are led into too much sexual intercourse, particularly rural, uneducated, low-income, religiously and historically influenced women, even if they are unwilling, uninterested, physically unwell, or emotionally challenged.

While I do not recommend the need for laws and policies to reduce sexual intercourse between men and women, especially for procreation, which will be impossible to enforce, we could consider creating laws and policies to reduce fertility from an uncountable level to an average of 4 to 6 children/family, which could reduce overpopulation and its high cost of living, interpersonal conflicts, mental stress and related illness, poverty, criminality, unemployment, and starvation.

As we try to find ways to reduce excessive sex in homes, hotels, and other venues in cities and villages, what we can do now is carry out orientation programs for village heads, religious leaders, and lower/upper secondary schools regarding the ills and consequences of overpopulation, local and state governments should set up programs that will help expand reproductive health education, community food services, and there is a need to set up emergency financial programs.

