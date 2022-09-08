Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you probably heard that Metatrader 5 is one of the best platforms out here. It is packed with features and has a really user-friendly interface, making it perfect for traders of all levels of experience.

But is it good to use when you are an absolutely newbie in the market? In this article, we are going to discuss the qualities of this trading platform – only after that you will come to a conclusion is it worth using it or not.

Let’s go now.

Introduction to Metatrader 5

Metatrader 5 is a popular and versatile trading platform that beginners can use to become professionals. Over 12 years of refinement has led to an effective platform with tools for price analysis and decision-making. In addition, it supports algorithmic trading (using Expert Advisors) and copy trading. The MT5 also allows hedging – opening more than one position of the same financial instrument at once.

The main qualities that the platform is popular for are:

built-in VPS

unlimited charts

the economic calendar

21 timeframes (it is 9 on MT4)

Unlike the Metatrader 4 which was designed for forex trading mainly, the MT5 supports access to various financial markets including FX, which can be very attractive for a lot of traders.

Trading with Metatrader 5

The platform developers have done everything to make it convenient even for beginners. Despite this, there were traders that have been slowly adapting to the new platform as their trading processes passed on MT4.

But as time goes on, lots of traders either start or switch over to MT5. Trading on it means trusting high-security standards, having the opportunity to expand the trading activities on financial markets, and trading with a powerful programming language.

Is Metatrader 5 good for beginners?

There is no simple answer to the question of whether Metatrader 5 is a good choice for beginners or not.

Ultimately, it depends on each trader’s needs and preferences.

Sometimes, the functions offered by MT5 are not needed for newbies. On the other side, traders on MT5 have more options to make a choice when it comes down to trading instruments. It can become an excellent chance for beginners to trade on a platform with perfect customer service, and fast functions, and plus all this they can diversify their portfolios if needed by switching to other markets.

So the choice is yours and there is no certain answer to this question.

Conclusion

Metatrader 5 is an extremely powerful platform that can be used by traders of all levels of experience. Whether you are a beginner just starting out in the world of Forex trading or you are a professional one, MT5 has something to offer.

To wrap it up, the choice is up to each individual trader to decide whether this platform is right for them. With its wide range of features and customizable options, MT5 can be tailored to fit any trading style or strategy. So if you feel like you are ready to start your trading career, Metatrader 5 may be just what you need.