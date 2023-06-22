Is It Safe To Use Cooking Gas For Generators

Felix Ekundayo, the president of the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), has emphasized the safety and viability of using gas as a fuel for generators. He highlighted that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, is similar to other fuels commonly used. LPG is considered a cleaner alternative to petrol for powering generators, as it is a cleaner fuel compared to fossil fuels.

While concerns have been raised regarding the safety of using LPG for generators, Ekundayo addressed these concerns by stating that the perceived risks are more related to human handling issues rather than problems with the fuel itself. He emphasized that when LPG is handled properly, it is as safe to use as petrol. He compared the handling of LPG for generators to its use in cooking, stating that there is no difference, and many people are already using LPG for cooking without issues.

Ekundayo also discussed the process of switching between petrol and gas in generators. He mentioned that alterations to the generator carburetor can facilitate this switch, either by adding a converter to allow the generator to run on both fuels or by using gas directly. However, he emphasized the importance of making these alterations in a safe and approved manner, preferably by qualified technicians.

In terms of using compressed natural gas (CNG) as an alternative to LPG, Ekundayo expressed his view that using CNG for home and small portable generators is not practical due to the distribution mechanism. He explained that each variant of natural gas has its specific applications and purposes, and while CNG may have advantages in terms of being lighter and potentially safer, its distribution infrastructure and requirements may not be suitable for generators. LPG, on the other hand, has an established distribution network, making it a more practical choice for such applications.

To prevent gas leaks, Ekundayo emphasized the importance of using appropriate accessories such as regulators, hoses (which should be regularly checked and replaced every 2-3 years), valves, cylinders, and clips. He stated that the same level of safety measures employed for cooking with gas at home should be maintained for using gas in generators and other appliances. Gas-fired appliances in laundry services, for example, follow similar safety practices.

In terms of maintenance, Ekundayo mentioned that gas cylinders or canisters should be changed every 15 years but recertified every five years to ensure their safety.

In conclusion, Ekundayo assured Nigerians that using LPG for generators is a safe and viable option.

He encouraged people to embrace this alternative for more efficient and cleaner power generation.

Proper handling, seeking professional expertise for conversions, and following safety protocols are crucial for a smooth transition and safe operation. While CNG has its advantages, the distribution infrastructure makes LPG a more practical choice for home and small portable generators. Safety measures, such as using appropriate accessories and adhering to safety protocols, should be maintained to prevent gas leaks and ensure safe use.

