The former Liverpool striker and Celta Vigo Captain Iago Aspas has not been spoken about enough. Aspas plays currently with Celta Vigo in Spain, where he has had a resplendent career without the media recognizing it. Since 2016-17, no La Liga player has scored more goals than Aspas aside from Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez.

In many views, a lot of football enthusiasts believe his move to Liverpool in 2013 waned his recognition by the media as it’s popularly known that when a player fails in the most competitive league, he may not get such notoriety. But we have had quite several players who never delivered to expectations in the English Premier League, but elsewhere became a maestro. Players such as Arden Robben, Serge Gnabry, Gerrard Pique, and lots more.

Why Aspas’s situation is different is what one can’t figure out.

Iago Aspas, 34 began his career in 2006 with the Celta Vigo B team where he rose to the senior team after two years. He also made his debut with the Spanish national team in 2016 and has netted 6 goals in 18 caps.

Last season Aspas scored 18 La Liga goals and finished as a runner-up on golden boat to Karim Benzema who had 27.

Aspas has been in a contest for the golden boot against Lionel Messi, Ronaldo, Luiz Suarez, Neymar and Benzema since the 2016-17 season and has never gone below 7th on the chart of top scorers in the league.

Aspas saved his club twice from relegation and has scored 205 career goals and 67 assists in his 523 appearances.

Reasons why Aspas didn’t get the spotlight?

Aspas had a poor stint at Liverpool, where he played for two years. He never scored a league goal in his 14 outings with the club. In his 15 appearances, he managed just a goal, which he scored in an F. A Cup game for the club. Even after being loaned to Sevilla by Liverpool, Aspa’s career didn’t seem intriguing as the Spaniard ceased to function yet again managing two league goals in 16 games. The 2018 World Cup in Russia was another platform for the 34 years old to show his worth, but competition from compatriots Diego Costa, Lucas Vasquez and Rodrigo was high.