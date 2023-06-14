Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Is he now officially your son? Fans ask Davido about Dawson

Is he now officially your son? Fans ask Davido about Dawson

June 14, 2023
Different people have responded on social media when Afrobeat musician Davido revealed that he has a son named Dawson.

Recall how social media fans woke up to images of Larissa, Davido’s fourth baby-mama, who had a baby bump that was widely believed to be Davido’s.

Due to the boy’s uncanny similarity to Davido, many people believed the report that he had another child with a different woman in London.

According to reports, Davido tested Dawson’s DNA to determine if he is in fact his son.

Davido and Larissa have discussed their kid, Dawson, for the first time in two years during an interview with a host of the AB Talks series.

However, the singer has come under fire from social media users for being slow to recognise his son, Dawson.

@Kess said, “This guy na rich version of Portable”.

@Esthersky also wrote, “Glad u finally accept u got a son. By Dawson so show them same love u showed ify”.

@Adorable moon: “All these chivido shippers una nor Dey like truth na so una drag the lady dat time say e Dey lie my own is dat the way you guys talk as if you live with these celebrities is so alarming, leave them they are humans too”.

@Callme Fresher: “Pikin weh they force you for do DNA . Dawson is almost 4 yrs now, but you’ve never celebrated him ,u come now d open mouth waaaaa d talk say I have a son. Keep showing indifference among your kids.”.

@Chi.victor: “Nawa…so he’s finally your son now”.

 

