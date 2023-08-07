Iraq Government Blocks Telegram, Gives Reason

Iraq’s Ministry of Telecommunications has taken the step of restricting access to the Telegram messaging app due to concerns related to national security and the safeguarding of users’ private information, which the app reportedly mishandled.

Within Iraq, Telegram serves not only as a means of communication, but also as a platform for news consumption and content sharing.

Numerous channels on the app contain substantial volumes of sensitive personal information, encompassing details such as names, addresses, and familial relationships of Iraqi individuals.

In an official announcement, the ministry stated that it had formally requested the closure of “channels that compromise the confidentiality of data from governmental institutions and citizens’ personal details.” Regrettably, the company failed to acknowledge or act upon these appeals.

While emphasizing its commitment to upholding citizens’ rights to express themselves and communicate freely, the Ministry of Communications stressed that these rights must be balanced with the imperative of maintaining state security and the integrity of its institutions.

In response to a request for comment via email, Telegram did not provide an immediate response.

Blocking Telegram in Iraq will have several implications for the country. Firstly, it will impact communication among citizens who heavily rely on the app for messaging and sharing content. Many individuals and businesses use Telegram as a primary means of staying connected and conducting day-to-day activities.

Secondly, since Telegram is also used as a source of news and information sharing, the blockage could limit people’s access to alternative news sources and potentially lead to a reduction in the diversity of information available to the public. This might have broader implications for the freedom of information and expression in the country.

On a national security level, the decision to block Telegram suggests that the government is concerned about the potential misuse of the app for activities that could threaten the security and stability of the state. By blocking the app, authorities may believe they are taking measures to mitigate these risks and protect national interests.

Overall, the blocking of Telegram is likely to have a multifaceted impact on Iraq’s communication landscape, its citizens’ access to information, and the balance between security and individual freedoms.