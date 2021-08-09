IPOB’s ‘Ghost Monday’ Turns Bloody In Anambra

Alexa Ranking as of 09/08/21The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 156,112
Awka – Two people were allegedly shot dead on Monday during a bloody confrontation this morning at Izuchukwu junction area of the industrial town of Nnewi, Anambra State.
TNC correspondent gathered from an eye witness account that one of the victims was a leader of Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the other, a commercial motorcyclist.
The source claimed that problem started at about 7.00am in the morning when some IPOB members came out to enforce the sit at home order and in the process, blocked the major roads in the industrial town.
Some unidentified soldiers, were said to have come to clear the blockade, leading to altercation between them and the IPOB members, following which the two victims were allegedly killed by gun shots by the unknown soldiers.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Anambra State command could not be reached for police angle of the story as at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, the sit-at-home order by IPOB to residents of the Southeast today grounded activities in almost all parts of Anambra State with Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of the state, being the worst hit.
Anambra state Government, had advised members of the public to ignore the order by IPOB and to go about their normal legitimate businesses with an assurance that adequate measures had been put in place to protect lives and properties.
However, as early as 6.30 am, the usual busy activities in the town disappeared as markets, shops, banks, fast food centres, popular eatery joints/relaxation and artisans, had taken flight.
While the Onitsha/Owerri road, Upper Iweka, 3-3/Nkwelle road, Awada axis, Inland town, Port-Harcourt roads were all deserted, the remnant portions of the popular Onitsha main market, Ogbaru relief market, Spare Parts market, Ogidi and other markets were also not business as usual.
Our correspondent, who monitored the situation, noticed the presence of armed security personnel who patrolled the major roads, apparently to prevent possible breakdown of law and order.
There were however, unconfirmed reports of some enforcement arm of the IPOB, harassing persons who defied the order, beating some up and allegedly killing some others.
Speaking with TNC correspondent on the development, a Public Affairs Analyst, Ikenna Arinze, who is also an IPOB apologist, acknowledged that the sit-at-home was the people’s way of reacting to the continued detention of Kanu, saying they reserve the right to so do.
“I don’t see anything wrong in the people deciding to stay at home to protest what they perceive as unfair treatment to their leader. Instead of taking up arms, they have taken this measure to register their grievances and government must respect that,” he said.
Arinze however faulted any form of attack on anyone who disobeys the sit-at-home order, alleging that the attacks may have been perpetrated by government forces, to tarnish the image of the group.
“The government should be able to answer questions on who killed those alleged to have been killed. There was no directive to kill or harm anyone who flouts the order. What was said was to sit at home. So, if we have such cases, government should investigate and tell us who killed them,” he said.
