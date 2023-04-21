In a statement headed, “We Urge Abia State Governor To Revoke Permit Or Relocate Lokpanta Cattle Market,” the separatists’ spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, called for the cancellation of any permits that may have been issued for the market’s installation.

He revealed that IPOB has designated the land as the site for a modern and largest trade fair center in Africa, to ensure that their people (Biafrans) returning from Lagos and other parts of Nigeria can continue with their respective businesses unhindered, generating revenue for the state government.

Clearly stated, rather than the market providing any benefits to the state, “it has become a den for kidnappers and a centre for kidnapping and banditry against Ndigbo.”

“Currently, the land is not beneficial to Ndigbo, instead, it is used to terrorise our people by Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen with tacit support from security agents. Currently, Lokpanta has been turned into a hideout for Fulani criminals, kidnappers, terrorists and killers.”

Along the Enugu-Okigwe-Umuahia-Aba-Port Harcourt expressway, the cattle market is infamous for crimes like robbery, kidnapping, cattle menace, crop devastation, and attacks, among others.

The situation got so concerning that the state government established a security Committee made up of representatives from the local council, business executives, landowners, and security organizations to deal with the threat.

In order to ensure that the land is used for the benefit of the community and that construction may begin right away, IPOB instructed the state government, led by Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, and the new governor, Dr. Otti, to take the necessary action by canceling any permits granted to any particular person or group.

Powerful stated that; “We want to make the land and the environment safe and peaceful again for our people to return and build productive infrastructures. We are urging Abia leaders and the governors to do the needful, or IPOB will after a definite period, evict all occupants on that land. We can’t harbor marauders and terrorists in our choicest ancestral lands, while our people and their businesses are being attacked and sacked by their host sates all over the zoo.”

“We need more space to accommodate our returning businesses, and Lokpanta cattle market has been earmarked as one of the locations upon which world-class structures will be constructed to accommodate our returning brothers and sisters from other parts of the zoo to continue with their businesses and work.”

“With this objective in mind, we call on Dr. Ikpeazu and Dr. Otti to act expeditiously and revoke whatever permit and remove every encumbrances that may militate against a speedy take-off of the Trade Fair Centre Project.”

“If the Abia State Government fails to be proactive and do the needful, IPOB shall do the eviction of all occupants of the designated site our own way.”