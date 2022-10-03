The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday, dissociated itself from a purported sit-at-home order for Tuesday, 4th October, 2022 in the Southeast region of Nigeria.

The incarcerated leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will have his day at the Umuahia High Court and typically, such days are observed as sit-at-home in the region.

However, the spokesperson of IPOB, Emma Powerful in a statement, said the IPOB is not issuing a sit at home order on Tuesday 4th of October 2022.

“The 4th of October 2022 is a day when IPOB is going to challenge Nigerian Government over the illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria.

“Nigeria Government must provide evidence to the world on how and why they kidnapped and renditioned our leader to Nigeria at Umuahia High Court.

“Yes, that day is his court date but he is not appearing in court on that day, therefore, there will be NO sit-at-home on that day.,” Powerful said.

He urged people of the region to ignore the sit-at-home rumours, saying that anybody who is responsible for peddling the falsehood should desist.

“IPOB leadership has not authorized such purported order.

“IPOB is watching those with such mindsets who suffer our people.

“They will regret their actions soon.

“Anybody who contributes to the death of our people will pay dearly whether he or she is security personnel, civilian, religious leader, man, woman, including the politicians who contribute in small or big measure to ensure that our people incur human, and material losses.

“They will all pay dearly,” the group threatened.