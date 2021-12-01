Awka – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday accused the Federal Government and its security agencies particularly the Department of State Security of being complicit in the jail breaks and attempted jail breaks in Jos and other places in Nigeria.

Recently, there have been reports of break-in at various prisons across the country, the latest being that of Jos in Plateau state.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IPOB through its Media and Publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said the organization is not oblivious of the alleged antics of the Federal Government and its security agencies particularly the Department of State Security in connection with the recent developments.

It said the organization’s intelligence reports and findings reveal that once there is any person of interest in the custody of the DSS that is scheduled to be transferred from their detention facility to prison custody, the government allegedly arranges prison breaks in order to convince the court that the Prison is not safe and is susceptible to attacks and jail breaks, and as such, the said person in their custody would not be transferred to the prison.

According to the group, this is why no meaningful investigation is ever carried out on these alleged prison breaks throughout Nigeria, in order to ascertain the actual perpetrators and bringing them to book.

“This is further evidenced from what happened in the court on the 21st October, 2021, when the hearing of our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s application for transfer to prison custody came up.

“The road to the court and even the court premises were barricaded on all sides by security agents, such that lawyers and other responsible persons who had legitimate business in the court could not even drive close to the court premises, because they claimed that they had a security report that there will be an attack.

“Curiously, the “attackers” who were clearly government sponsored thugs were allowed to drive past all the security posts mounted on the road, and down to where the DSS officers formed a human barricade, in order to attack Omoyele Sowore.

“The DSS officers did not do anything to stop or apprehend the “attackers”, on the contrary, they kept pushing Sowore back and forth to the thugs.

“The same thing happened on the 10th November, 2021, when they hired the “One Nigeria Crooners” who came to confront Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s peaceful supporters who had always been there on the previous court days, without constituting any nuisance or breach of peace.

“These paid agents came with coffins and other things meant to provoke the peaceful supporters, all in a bid to trigger a confrontation and fight between the two groups.

“Imagine what would have happened on those two occasions if Mazi Kanu’s supporters did not have the spirit of discernment and avoided any confrontation with those paid agents of darkness.

“The DSS and minister of justice, Malami and Co would have told the Court and the world that Nnamdi KANU peaceful supporters are capable of breaking him out of prison.

“These games are orchestrated by the Federal Government, to discourage the Court from transferring Kanu from DSS custody to prison custody,” it said.

IPOB berated the Federal Government for being good at turning peaceful gatherings to riots and peaceful protests to insurrections.

“We saw them do it with the peaceful #EndSARS movement, which they infiltrated all over the country with their murderous thugs and the peaceful protest eventually turned violent, with the massacre of hundreds of innocent people.

“Again, the killings going on in the east, are part of the game.

“Lai Mohammed, was quick to issue a statement that the alleged killing of some policemen negates any talks about an unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“This statement exposes the intention of those behind the ongoing killings in Biafra land.

“They are doing everything within their powers to ensure that Mazi Nnamdi KANU is not released.

“We shall however beat them at their own game,” IPOB boasted.