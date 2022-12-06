The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday, asked residents of the South-East to ignore a call by faceless video poster, ordering the people of the area to stay at home for five days, consecutively.

The faceless video poster, who claimed to be a Biafran agitator, had ordered for sit-at-home in the South-East on 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 14th of December, adding that anybody that would ignore the order would face death.

Already, various platforms have shared the video, urging members to comply for their safety.

But IPOB on Tuesday, disowned the announcement in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful.

Describing the order as stupid, IPOB said it did not issue such order, stating that those who declared the order were miscreants, senseless and jobless people.

The group maintained that concerned about people’s plight, it could not have issued such “brainless uncaring” 5-day consecutive sit-at-home order to suffer residents during a critical time when people were trying to make up in their businesses for the year.

The group’s statement read in part, “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu wish to state unequivocally to the people of Biafra, friends of Biafra, and lovers of Biafra freedom that IPOB leadership did not issue any sit-at-home order on 9th,10th, 11th, 12th, 13th or 14th of December 2022.

“IPOB never issued any sit-at-home order on these days mentioned above because we are not miscreants, senseless, or jobless people.

“Every Biafran and residents in Biafra Land should ignore such order from untrained and brainless individuals whose agenda is to make Biafra agitation unattractive to our people. Every Biafran must go to their normal business on those days.

“IPOB who is concerned about our people cannot issue such brainless uncaring 5-day consecutive sit at home order to suffer our people during this critical time of the year when people are trying to make up in their businesses for the year.

“The conception of consecutive 5-day sit at home by a Nigeria Agent and his sponsors is to show the level of wickedness and hatred they have against our people. Their agenda is to create insecurity and unnecessary hardships to make our people jettison Biafra freedom. How wicked!

“Again, everyone has his or her rights to go and collect his or her PVC from their pooling and registration centre without molestations. IPOB never boycott election and has nothing to do with Nigeria shambolic elections.

“Our people should be prepared and ready to confront any fool who dares to enforce such wicked sit-at-home.

“Moreso, ESN operatives and IPOB volunteers will be out on these dates to protect our people and the markets.

“Biafran youths should also be ready to confront anybody who comes to force them to close their businesses on these days.

“Our people should go to their businesses without fear. IPOB has put the Agendists and their foot soldiers in Biafra land on check.

“Biafra restoration is moving well and we must exit this cage called Nigeria by the grace of Elohim.“