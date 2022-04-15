IPOB Denies Involvement In Attack On INEC Staff In Imo

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB on Friday dissociated itself from the attack Thursday, on staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, at Ihite Uboma Coucil Area of Imo State.

On Thursday, videos emerged online, where citizens who went for the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, were compelled to lie face down and flogged mercilessly.

It was also gathered that one of the INEC staff was shot and later died from the gun injure sustained.

One of the gunmen was caught in the video shouting at the citizens for participating in the CVR while they were fighting for their freedom.

But in a statement today, the IPOB through its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, has condemned the attack.

The statement read in part; “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU, strongly condemn the attack on INEC staff at Ihite Uboma LGA of Imo State.

“We are also warning these traitors and enemies of Biafra behind these barbaric attacks to stop or be ready to reap the reward of their atrocities.

“IPOB cannot afford to allow them to continue to terrorise our people or demonise our peaceful organisation as some uninformed people are pointing accusing fingers at us.”

The IPOB insisted that it is not happy with criminal activities going on in the Southeast region and will soon expose those behind the evil in the region.

While warning that anybody involved in this act will regret it, the group disassociated itself from the acts of criminality, saying IPOB volunteers and ESN have no hands in them.

“We have made it clear to the public severally that IPOB members are not unknown gunmen and we cannot be because we have objective which is to restore Biafra as a free, Independent and Sovereign Nation.

“Anybody who is involved in this evil act on INEC officers at Ihite Uboma LGA will pay dearly.

“The masterminds are being sponsored by unfortunate politicians thinking they can jeopardise our decision to make Biafra freedom a reality.

“We want to make it publicly known that IPOB and its security units did not attack INEC officers in Imo State.

“We are aware that Nigeria Government and their collaborators are sponsoring these criminal groups to attack our people in the name of IPOB to instigate crisis so people can disassociate themselves from IPOB activities and the entire world will see IPOB as terror group.

“But they will fail and will not raise their ugly heads again. We promise them so.

“IPOB will not relent in discovering those behind these devilish activities and expose them,” the statement concluded.

