IPOB Denies Having A Hand In Beheading Of Army Couple In Imo State

The Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) condemned the statement by the Nigeria Army that IPOB is responsible for the killing of a ‘soldier couple’ on transit to Imo State for their marriage ceremony.

Yesterday, the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu had blamed the IPOB/ESN for the gruesome murder of the couple, saying “the dastardly act clearly portends the deep-seated hate, desperation and lawlessness with which foot soldiers of IPOB/ESN have being unleashing terror on Ndigbo, whom they claim they are on a mission to protect and emancipate, as well as other innocent Nigerians who are resident or transiting the South East.”

But IPOB spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful on Wednesday said the organization wishes to place on record that it has no hands in the said atrocity, which it described as an abominable act in Igbo tradition.

According to IPOB, no true Igbo will hurt an in-law, how much more a married daughter (Ada) in Igbo land, as even the ancestors will avenge such wickedness.

It queried what investigations the Army carried out to substantiate their claims, before they came to the conclusion that such abominable act was masterminded by IPOB.

“When have armed gunmen or criminals recruited by evil politicians in connivance with the same security agencies in their desperation to demonise IPOB, become IPOB members?,” IPOB asked.

It accused what it called ‘the compromised and Fulani- dominated Nigeria security agencies particularly the Nigeria military’ of being behind the on-going secret genocide in Biafra land under the guise of hunting for IPOB members while the real mass murderers, are on the prowl in Northern Nigeria.

“They have always looked for occasion to attack innocent Igbo youths. Who knows the number of innocent Biafrans they will rope in in the aftermath of this abominable act and tag them the suspects?

“The Nigeria Army should leave IPOB alone because we are not unknown gunmen and those who are pursuing them.

“The monster they created is now after them, yet they keep pointing accusing fingers at us.

“The latest allegation is part of their propaganda to stain our global reputation but the world knows they are lying.

“We understand their game plan. All they are after is to blackmail IPOB before our international friends who understand our predicaments in the region.

“Keen watchers who are honest can testify that any time hoodlums carry out their evil act in Biafra land, the NIGERIA Army or Police will rush to the press and say IPOB was behind it so that Google will be flooded with the stories that IPOB is now a terrorist organisation but we are not,” Powerful explained.

The IPOB asked Nigeria to allow them their independence and see which country will habour terrorists.

“How come it’s only in Nigeria that IPOB members are cannibals? When will they stop lying against us?

“Nigeria security agencies should please leave us alone. We hate blood-letting. We are not Killers.

“We have on our own been battling these same criminals those we can lay our hands on that are unleashing sorrow even on our innocent people.

“God will judge all those trying to paint us black for black and evil we know nothing about.

“We cannot kill our sister who is about to marry but those who killed them were those Nigeria government and its security agencies especially the military and DSS created to demonise IPOB and ESN but your evil deeds are now hunting you. “These agents of death some of whom we have made their identities public severally are behind the killings of these soldiers, not IPOB or ESN operatives,” the group said.

