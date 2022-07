The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB on Thursday said it has not issued any sit-at-home directive in the Southeast region for tomorrow.

IPOB said the reported order issued by Nnamdi Kanu’s alleged disciple, Simon Ekpa should be ignored.

IPOB spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, who made the rebuttal, accused Ekpa of trying to destroy IPOB.

In a statement on Thursday, Powerful accused Ekpa of working for the Nigerian Government to destroy the IPOB.

Powerful maintained that Ekpa was not a member of IPOB, hence should be disregarded by those sympathetic to the Biafran cause.

He described Ekpa as a scam.

According to Powerful, “the attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the laughable, disgraceful and unguarded statements credited to certain “Refugees interpreter” based in Finland whose name is Simon Ekpa through whom Nigeria Government and enemies of Biafra had successfully launched so many tragedies and attacks against our land and people.

“We do, hereby, strongly reiterate once again that Simon Ekpa is not IPOB member, not IPOB or Biafra spokesman, not a family member of IPOB in any family unit in Finland and has never remitted a dime from his monthly fundraising to Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“Every activity of the Finland-based blogger and scammer, Simon Ekpa is to scam and deprive ignorant Biafrans who genuinely wanted to support the only genuine ESN under IPOB-DOS command of funds and logistics so that Igbo land would be invaded by Fulani invaders.

“We, therefore advise Simon Ekpa and his miserable sponsors not to continue hiding under the name IPOB, ESN and commit all manner of crimes.

“IPOB did not order sit-at-home on Friday which is today 22nd July 2022,” he emphasized.