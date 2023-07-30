IPOB confirms Nnamdi Kanu’s recent letter as authentic

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has confirmed the authenticity of Nnamdi Kanu’s handwritten note to Finland-based separatist agitator, Simon Ekpa instructing him to end his “infamous and reckless sit-at-home.”

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Saturday, the group said: “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) confirms the authenticity of the handwritten note of our Leader penned to the Finland infiltrator and crime minister instructing him to end his infamous and reckless sit-at-homes.

“It is pertinent to make the message disassociating Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB from the senseless enforcement of sit-at-home public to avoid consequences on innocent citizens.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in his wisdom, communicated the message to the infiltrators through the right channel and a source they should trust. The claims that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s handwritten note is fake is part of their mischief to continue in their contract to blackmail IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with the violent enforcement of the infamous sit-at-homes used to terrorise our people.

“We understand that a power-drunk crime Minister with his inconsequential kangaroo defacto government in exile will ignore the order for the fear of deflating his over-bloated ego.”

He concluded the press release by urging Easterners to say no to the “sit at home” orders. “Every Biafran must stop observing any sit-at-home order from the infiltrators. The reckless enforcement and abuse of sit-at-homes is an opportunity for criminals to kidnap, murder, maim, and snatch cars from innocent citizens.”