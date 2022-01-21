Leaders of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have been asked to fish out those enforcing the sit-at-home order in the Southeast and causing mayhem in the region.

A pro-Igbo group, Igbos for Progressives and United Nationhood, IPAN, which made the call on Thursday, expressed disappointment that those who claimed to be members of the IPOB have been inflicting pains on the people, as well as deflating the economy of South-East in the course of enforcing sit-at-home order.

IPOB had last year rescinded the sit-at-home order for Mondays, saying it will deal with anyone caught enforcing the order.

However, some identified persons and unknown gunmen had persisted in the enforcement, destroying property of those who violate the order and even killing some.

The National Leader of IPAN, Comrade Lawrence Onuzulike in an exclusive interview with TNC correspondent in Awka, called on members of the group to listen to the advice of their leaders and shun crisis in the region.

Onuzulike regretted that although their leaders had called them to order, members of IPOB still engage in violence that is capable of igniting war.

He said, “It’s no longer news that Nnamdi Kanu has called off Sit-At-Home in all the Southeastern states through his lawyers and has repeatedly condemned those destroying the lives and property of Ndigbo in the name of enforcing sit-at-home.

“IPOB leadership has threatened on numerous occasions to fish out those carrying out the killings and destructions, but to no avail.

“Kanu has also called on his followers to maintain law and order each day he appears in caught, but IPAN wonders why the continued intimidation and killings of Igbo people if the IPOB leader has urged them to stop.

“If their leader has called off the Sit-At-Home and urged them to stop the enforcement, why then are they still going around shooting guns up and down?

“Are they not Igbo people?

“Are they enjoying the deaths of fellow Igbo people?

“Are they okay that the economy of the Southeastern states is being completely destroyed?

“What happened to the immense respect they have for their leader?

“This is the best time to start listening to him so that peace will reign in Igboland.”

On his part, the South East Coordinator of IPAN, Mr Oliver Okeke, reminded the sit-at-home enforcers that the lives and properties being destroyed are those of their Igbo brothers and sisters.

He said the destruction of the economy of the South East does not affect non-Igbo people in anyway, urging them to start listening to their leader.