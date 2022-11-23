This year’s conference, according to the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria, will be centered on retraining and retooling directors on how they can fully leverage digitalization to guide their organizations toward sustainable growth and profitability.

The conference’s topic this year is “Corporate Governance and Digital Transformation: Leading Purposefully for Growth and Sustainability,” and it will be held in Lagos on November 24 and 25, 2022, according to President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Ije Jidenma.

According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact and challenges, as well as the emergence of the fourth industrial revolution, which is primarily driven by information technology, have changed the skills, expertise, and knowledge required of leaders to lead their organizations through the difficult, unpredictable environment in which they now find themselves.

She asserts that contemporary leaders must have visions of a future powered by technology and be ready to actively steer the complicated and inventive developments, adding, “It suffices to say business leaders must disrupt now before they themselves are disrupted.”

Lamis Dikko, the chairman of the conference’s national organizing committee, expressed confidence that the conference’s debates and proposals would be crucial in enhancing the quality of policy outcomes for advancing the country’s economic development.

“I am optimistic that the presentations and discussions at this year’s conference will provide a platform for players in all sectors of the Nigerian economy and will deepen their commitments to corporate governance practices and best practices.

“We also hope that it will have a positive spiral effect across all sectors and crystallise a deeper understanding of the roles that technology, as well as digital transformation play in the success and sustainability of our enterprises and institutions.”

He claimed that it would also be an effort to further solidify good governance and best practices in all spheres of the economy.

He urged young directors, entrepreneurs, and millennials to take advantage of the conference’s opportunity for mentorship, networking, and expanding their knowledge for sound corporate governance. He noted that the conference had been designed to draw important professionals and leaders from the public and private sectors.