Due diligence is the key, the way, assuring error proof but often not taken as an inevitable path for success.

It is neglected by many, played as a second fiddle, treated with it doesn’t matter mentality, even when its neglect has doled lethal blows to people’ future, destiny and happiness.

Investigate before you invest isn’t a counsel for only those in real estate business. It is also not the preserve of those with entrepreneurial skills and passion, it cuts across every sphere of human development, enterprise, relationships and spirituality.

The world we are dealing with, the powers of wickedness, the craft and deception of human wizardry and the manipulative ingenuity of desperate souls have turned this world into an ocean where dangerous sharks and Wales swim around looking for prey to make a mince meat of. Not all open doors are safe to enter and not all spread arms mean friendly embrace.

Look beyond what is seen, try getting to the back end of things and have an uncensored assessment of them. Face value isn’t reassuring enough, it might be genuine but making assurance doubly sure wouldn’t kill.

We all have teeth, displaying them in a very friendly and inviting manner is good, but thinking such reflects the very disposition of ones heart to issues, persons and events may be foolhardy. Learn to cross check. Double check and ensure there are no loose and gray ends. Abel died because he took the brotherly gestures of Cain on face-value, thinking nothing else but safe in the company of a brother. He fell for it, and his life became the prize. Blood is thicker than water! Yes! But some blood can be too wicked to harm the very soul it shares affinity with. Cross check, investigate before investing. Better err on the side of caution.

Tamar the daughter of David lost her virginity to Amnon her half brother. She trusted him, didn’t suspect anything, never thought her brother would be that heartless to force himself on her. Like a dream it happened.

Don’t be deceived by what you see ,hear or made to feel, if you can, go beyond the virtual for the hearts of men are desperately wicked.

Investigate before investing trust. Investigate before investing emotions. Investigate before investing time and money.

Mirage and delusion are real not just English words, deception too is real just like fake.

Investigate before investing in any relationship to avoid unwanted hot and heart shattering breakfast. Money invested, emotions committed, time spent only to discover it was just water on the duck’s back. How painful!!

Trust no one on the spur of the moment. Don’t easily get taken in by someone’s oratory, sophistry, gentle and innocent disposition. Investigate before committing, the hood doesn’t make a monk.

Until you are sure and double checked, be slow to stuff full your pocket with it . There is no harm in recounting to make assurance doubly sure.

Investigating before investing isn’t an act of mistrust ,no! It is more of being diligent, looking before leaping. It is called being careful not mistrust.

In 2015 many invested without investigating, in 2019,same thing happened even when the 2015 investment wasn’t showing any sign of a going concern. 2023 wouldn’t be like 2015/2019. Due diligence would be made, never again would Nigerians be sold a lame duck, a white washed tomb in the name of golden box.

As they hang around, ingratiate and truckle to you. Investigate before you invest.

As they flounce around their endowed physical structures, throwing around their amazing, charming faces, investigate before you invest.

As they come throwing around their money, posh cars and exotic wears, investigate before you invest your emotions.

As they come with prophesies and sweet words of revelationary impact, investigate before you invest your emotions.

Things aren’t what they seem to be.

Jarlath Opara