Intolerable Sin

‘The arrogant cannot stand in your presence; you hate all who do wrong. You destroy those who tell lies; bloodthirsty and deceitful men the Lord abhors.’ Psalm 5:5 (NIV).

God cannot condone even the smallest sin. Therefore we cannot excuse ourselves for sinning only a little bit. As we grow in our spiritual life, our sensitivity to sin grows also. We are as offended by our sinfulness or the sin of others and will tolerate it less and less. That doesn’t mean we hate evil people. It means that we hate the sin in their life. Like Jesus, we love the sinner but condone the sin they participate in. As believers we should strive to be more tolerant of people but less tolerant of sin.

Let’s take a check on the way we respond to sin. Are we insensitive, unconcerned and comfortable with sin? Or are we eager to rid ourselves of ‘the sin that so easily entangles’ (Hebrews 12:1)? In 2 Samuel 24:10 we read, ‘David was conscience-stricken after he had counted the fighting men, and he said to the Lord, “I have sinned greatly in what I have done. Now, O Lord, I beg you, take away the guilt of your servant. I have done a very foolish thing.”

David immediately recognized his disobedience before God and repented. As we grow in God-awareness and our desire to live for His glory, we too will be quick to ask for His forgiveness when we have done wrong. However, even when David had sinned against the Lord by taking a census in order to glory in the size of his nation and army, God punished him. David knew that to be punished by God was still far better than to not repent and take his chances without God.

Where do we find ourselves today? In need of repentance? Turn to God and ask for forgiveness. Or perhaps we have grown insensitive to sin and are indulging in a lifestyle that clearly displeases Him. Let’s turn from our own ways and seek the Lord before it is too late.

Prayer:

‘Father, forgive me for my sins and the choices I have made that do not honor you. Help me by the power of your Spirit, to live a life that identifies me as one of your children. Thank you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Remember His everlasting promise, “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

Be Greatly Blessed!