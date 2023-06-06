Interswitch CEO And 48 Others Compete For ‘EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year’

Mitchell Elegbe, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Interswitch, will begin competing for this year’s EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award tomorrow together with 48 other remarkable businesspeople from 49 other nations.

The annual event, which is being held in Monaco, France, through June 9, is an occasion for Ernst & Young (EY) to honor and recognize prominent international business figures whose vision and creativity are reshaping the commercial landscape through their motivational entrepreneurial success tales.

Elegbe, who won the 2023 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award in West Africa, along with other country winners, will be inducted into the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year ‘Hall of Fame’ for their extraordinary business accomplishments and compete for the honor on a global scale.

Senior Partner and EY Entrepreneur of the Year Leader for West Africa, Ashish Bakhshi, spoke about the honor and said the worldwide event is a true platform for inspiring today’s outstanding businesspeople so they can share their amazing entrepreneurial experiences.

According to Ashish, this particular group of people is a part of a broader group that propels the global economy, introduces novel ideas and products to the market, and generates wealth and employment.

“On behalf of EY West Africa, I want to wish Mitchell the very best of luck as he joins other top global entrepreneurs to compete for the world title. We, EY Partners and the entire staff in West Africa are proud of his achievements in the business world not only in Nigeria but on the Africa Continent,” Ashish said.

