Internet Operator Presents Fresh Options To Subscribers

A new service called “Spectranet Jara” has been introduced by Spectranet in an effort to reward users and increase customer loyalty.

With the introduction of Spectranet Jara, all data recharges made through all of Spectranet’s channels for renewal, including their Self Care Portal, mobile apps, Exclusive shops, and Authorized Dealer locations, are now qualified to collect loyalty points of up to 10% of the recharge’s overall value.

Maneesh Kulshrestha, the chief executive officer, described the JARA initiative’s operating model and revealed that regardless of the plan chosen, customers would be able to earn loyalty points worth up to 10% of every data recharge they complete.

“Jara” means “Extra” and as the word implies, Spectranet ‘Jara’ (Recharge and Earn) has been designed to reward Spectranet subscribers with Loyalty Points on every Data Recharge,” he stated.

Maneesh went on to say that this new product exemplifies Spectranet’s position as a market leader that would continue to roll out consumer-friendly programs that genuinely improve Nigerians’ quality of life and ability to conduct business.

Additionally, Spectranet honored five outstanding dealers at the program’s launch who exceeded expectations and had a strong second quarter of this year. To encourage and thank the dealers for a job well done, awards and new incentive packages were given to them.

The CEO went on to say that the action is a deliberate effort by Spectranet to give back to not only its clients and dealers but also to society at general, arguing that access to the Internet is a crucial component of thriving in the face of the current economic hardships Nigerians are facing.