Internet fraudster to clean EFCC premises for 3 days

An FCT High Court on Thursday ordered Okwo Mark to clean the premises of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for three days for internet fraud.

Mark was docked by the EFCC for pretending to be Stella Coleman, an American citizen, working as an FBI agent. He pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Delivering judgment, Justice Aliyu Shafa, also sentenced Mark to three months imprisonment or to pay a fine of N50,000. The judge ordered Mark to clean the EFCC office from 8 a.m. to noon, under the supervision of an official of the Legal Department.

He ordered that the phone used by the convict to perpetuate the crime be completely destroyed, adding that it should be burnt and evidence of the destruction should be brought before the court.

“I have carefully listened to the plea of allocutus made by the said convict and the defense Counsel.

“The rate of internet fraud especially among youths in the society is so alarming and the court will not allow the convict to go unpunished as this will serve as a deterrent to others that wants to toll same path,” he ruled.

Shafa ordered that the proceed from the crime which was 500 U.S. Dollar be returned to the nominal complainant and the receipt brought back to the court as evidence as this will help to portray the country well.

