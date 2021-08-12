International Youth Day: Senator Moro greets Nigerian youths

Alexa Ranking as of 12/08/21
The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 138,184
Nigeria Ranking : 460
Michael Jegede | August 12, 2021
The lawmaker representing the people of Benue South Senatorial District in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Abba Moro, has felicitated with youths in the country on the occasion of the International Youth Day 2021.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Senator’s Special Assistant (SA) on New Media, Emmanuel Eche-Ofun John.
The statement reads: “The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Patrick Moro, felicitates with Nigerian youths, Benue youths and Benue South Youths in particular on this day of International Youth Day.
“International Youth Day is celebrated globally on every 12th August, to bring to notice the socio-economic and socio-political issues that the youths in every nation face. The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Transforming Food Systems: Youths Innovation for Human and Planetary Health’.
“Senator Moro says the 2021 Youth Day and the carefully selected theme are very critical, considering the food crisis that Nigeria is currently facing.
“He says much success cannot be recorded in the fight against the crisis without the meaningful participation of young people, with their energy and innovations.
“The youth-friendly Senator says he recognizes and appreciates the visible efforts of youths on the frontlines of the struggle to build a better future for all, he enjoins them to keep the fire burning, shun crime and vices, and engage in profitable ventures, like agriculture, for the good of the society.
“He assures Benue South youths that he will never abandon them but will continue to partner with them for the actualization of their personal dreams and that of the Senatorial District in general. He wishes them a happy celebration.”
