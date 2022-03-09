International Women’s Day: Ozigbo Urges Reversal Of Vote Against Special Seats For Women In Legislative Houses

As the world celebrates 2022 International Women’s Day today, Valentine Ozigbo, the People’s Democratic Party Candidate in the November 2021 Anambra governorship election, has celebrated the Nigerian woman whom he declared as “the strongest creation of the Almighty”.

8th March every year is set aside as International Women’s Day and this year’s celebration has as its theme “Break the Bias”.

Ozigbo, a multiple-award-winning global CEO, is also a globally-recognised advocate for women’s empowerment and gender equality and had ran his governorship campaign on the twin anchor of women and youth empowerment.

His campaign organisation had women play powerful and critical roles, and he had promised to give women 35% representation in his government.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Ozigbo said Nigerian women are marking this year’s event with great disappointment with the vote of the Nigerian House of Representatives, which struck down constitutional amendments that would grant women more equality.

He hailed Nigerian women and encouraged them to continue being strong and blooming.

“Today, I celebrate all Nigerian women, the strongest creation of the Almighty, as the world marks International Women’s Day with the theme, Break the Bias.

“It is pretty sad that for Nigerian women, they mark this year’s event, with great disappointment over the recent vote by the Nigerian House of Representatives to denied women fundamental equal rights.

“The vote by the federal lawmakers, of whom an overwhelming majority, are men, underscores the work that still needs to be done in the area of women empowerment, education, development, and equality.

“I believe that the Nigerian woman is the pride of our country.

“She deserves our support, respect, and encouragement.

“The time of lighting our brightest lamps and hiding them under a bushel is long gone.

“Women are the greatest gift to our nation, and they deserve better,” Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and CEO of Transcorp Plc, wrote.

He called for a review of the recent vote by the House of Reps, saying Nigerian women need to be given the same rights as men in citizenship, transfer of citizenship to their spouses, and equal representation in public life.

“I also call for urgent legislation that would close the gender gap in terms of access to education, healthcare, work opportunities, protections under the law, social discrimination.

“Our girls and young women need to be given the same opportunities as our boys and men.

“I congratulate all Nigerian women and all women around the world. You are worthy. Keep shining brightly,” the statement ended.