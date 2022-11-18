In their preparation for the 2022 World Cup, Portugal ransacked the Super Eagles to a 4-0 scoreline in Lisbon, Portugal. Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes set the Portuguese ahead by scoring two in the 9th and 35th minute of the first half, while Gonçalo Ramos and Joao Mario 82nd and 84 minutes made it 4-0 at full time. The super eagles missed a spot-kick in what would have helped them reduce the goal deficit in the game.

Portugal will play their first World Cup game against the Blacks Stars of Ghana on 24 November 2022.

Portugal XI: Rui Patrício | Dalot | António Silva | Rúben Dias | Nuno Mendes | Otávio | William Carvalho | Bruno Fernandes | Bernardo Silva | André Silva | João Félix

Nigeria XI: Francis Uzoho | Samuel, Troost-Ekong | Akpoguma | Bassey | Ndidi | Iwobi | Aribo | Simon | Moffi | Lookman.

Match statistics between Portugal and Nigeria:

57% Ball Possession 43%

12 Shots 4

5 On Target 3

7 Free kicks 11

5 Corners 4

3 Saves 1

14 Throw-In 18

646 Total passes 415

583 Completed passes 353

130 Attacks 75

51 Dangerous Attacks 39