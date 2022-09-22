Awka

As the world marks the 2022 International Day of Peace, the Anambra state Governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo has asked women to champion the course of peace beginning from their homes down to the larger society.

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September.

The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

Mrs Soludo, who spoke in a message to mark the celebration in Anambra, explained that in a bid to achieve global peace where basic human rights are respected and sound societal cultures are upheld, women, as critical stakeholders in the whole peace process, must take up the responsibility of peacemakers in every space they occupy.

“As the conscience of homes and society, a lot falls on the shoulders of women in the advocacy for a global society bonded by peace and love,” she said.

The Anambra governor’s wife, who called attention to so many issues waging war against common peace including social, religious and cultural maladies, as well as economic deprivations, sought urgent interventions from both the government and all stakeholders to provide long-term solutions.

Mrs Soludo also stated that her husband’s administration is taking deliberate and strategic steps to tackle conflicts and series of communal crises in some communities in Anambra State.

“What is quite noticeable is the even development, which the present administration is seriously pursuing across the State.

“This will only yield an environment of peace because it is inequity and lack of justice that breeds strife and violence,” Mrs Soludo.

On the theme of this year’s International Day of Peace, “End Racism. Build Peace,” Mrs Soludo called for an immediate end to all forms of divisions and segregation, economic, cultural and social dichotomies, stating that all humans are one and equal in God’s eye and can co-exist better if they appreciate the diversities in colour, language and culture.

The governor’s wife wished the global community and Anambra State specifically, an impactful and peaceful celebration, restating her faith in the process of a prosperous and livable State driven by absolute progress.