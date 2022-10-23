Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over sustained clashes between farmers and herders that led to the loss of lives including those of police officers in Gbeji village, Ukum local government area of Benue State.

The PDP presidential flag bearer is concerned that the escalation of intercommunal violence does not bode well for our national unity and stability.

He noted that the only way to stem this crisis is to promote love and brotherliness among our people.

According to him, our diversity should not be a handicap but a major strength if well harnessed.

One way of harnessing our diversity is the envisaged constitutional reform that will place emphasis on inclusiveness. “When our people are well integrated into communities where they live, work, pay their taxes and raise their children then they’d be obligated to reciprocate the love and acceptance”, Atiku said.

Atiku called on Nigerians to reduce the rhetoric of hate speech and profiling of citizens.

“We should see our fellow citizens as fellow Nigerians. Where we were born and our mode of worship is a geographical situation that we have no control over. What we have in common is far greater than our differences. Let’s focus on our commonality to enhance our unity”

He expressed his deepest condolences to the families that may have lost a loved one and to the people and government of Benue State.