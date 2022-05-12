Inter wins Coppa Italia in a six goals thriller final against Juventus

Inter Milan joined AS Roma as the second club to have won the Coppa Italia (9) times and now 5 behind Juventus who have won it the most (14). The Old Ladies of Turin were denied their 15th Coppa Italia last night at the Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy.

In January, Juventus lost the Supercoppa final to Inter by 2-1 after extra time at the San Siro stadium, Milan. They lost yet another trophy after extra time to Inter by a 4-2 scoreline. Despite the acquisition of a few players like Dusan Vlahovic and others, Juventus continues to strive abroad and at home. They were knocked out from the Champions League by Villarreal in the round of 16 and are currently in the 4th spot on the Serie A table. This will be the first time since 2011/12 that Juventus has failed to win a trophy.

Inters midfielder Nicola Barella opened the scoring chart just seven minutes into the encounter, and Left-back Alex Sandro leveled the game to 1-1, just after two minutes Dusan Vlahovic gave Juventus the lead. Inter’s Hakan Calhanoglu leveled the game to 2-2 which put the game into extra minutes. Ivan Perišić took advantage of this extra time to score twice to give Inter the lead full time.

Inter can still add the Serie A to their cabinet of trophies this season with two games to end the league and just two points below the league leaders Milan. Juventus’ top 4 hope is secured with 7 points above 5th place Lazio.

