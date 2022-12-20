The Men’s FIFA World Cup final since 1982 has had at least one player from Inter Milan and Bayern Munich. The World Cup is the biggest International football tournament that began in 1930. The first edition which was hosted in Uruguay was won by the nation of Uruguay who defeated Argentina by a 4-2 scoreline.

In the World Cup final of 1982 in which Italy defeated Germany by 3-1, three Bayern Munich and four Inter Milan players took part in the final.

1982 World Cup Final:

Italy 3 – Germany 1

Bayern Munich (Paul Breitner, Wolfgang Dremmier, and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge )

Inter Milan (Gianpiero Marini, Ivan Bordon, Gabriele Oriali, and Alessandro Altobelli

1986 World Cup final:

Argentina 3- Germany 2

Bayern (Norbert Eder, Lothar Matthäusm Klaus Augenthaler, and Dieter Hoeness)

Inter (Karl Heinz Rummenige.)

1990 World Cup Final:

Germany 1 – Argentina 0

Bayern (Stefan Reuter, Jürgen Kohler, Klaus Augenthaler, Raimond Aumann, Hans Pflüger, and Olaf Thon)

Inter (Lothar Matthäus, Andreas Brehme, and Jürgen Klinsmann)

1994 World Cup Final:

Brazil 0 (3) – Italy 0 (2)

Bayern (Jorginho)

Inter (Nicola Berti.)

1998 World Cup Final:

Brazil 0 – France 3

Bayern Munich: Bixente Lizarazu

Inter Milan: Ronaldo Nazario de Lima and Youri Djorkaeff

World Cup 2002 Final:

Germany 0 – Brazil 2

Bayern Munich: Oliver Kahn, Thomas Linke, Carsten Jancker, and Jens Jeremy

Inter (Ronaldo Nazario)

World Cup 2006 Final:

Italy 1 (5) – France 1 (3)

Bayern: Willy Sagnol

Inter: Marco Materazzi

World Cup 2010 Final:

Netherlands 0 – Spain 1

Bayern (Mark Van Bommel and Arjen Robben)

Inter (Wesley Sneijder )

2014 World Cup Final:

Germany 1 – Argentina 0

Bayern

Manuel Neuer, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Thomas Müller, Philipp Lahm, Toni Kroos, Mario Götze, and Jerome Boateng

Inter

Hugo Campagnaro, Rodrigo Palacio, and Ricky Álvarez.

2018 World Cup Final:

France 4 – Croatia 2

Bayern

Corentin Tolisso

Inter

Ivan Perišić and Marcelo Brozovic

2022 World Cup Final:

Argentina 3 (4) – France 3 (2).

Bayern

Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman and Benjamin Pavard

Inter

Lautero Martinez.