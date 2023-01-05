Napoli lost narrowly to Inter last night at the San Siro stadium, ending the Azzurris 16 game unbeaten streak and twenty since last season. They lost 1-0 to Inter despite their spirited approach in the game.

Since the start of the season, Napoli has played 16 league games, won 13, drawn 2 and lost 1. They have aldo scored the most goals in the league (37), conceding 13.

Napoli remains at the top of the log with 41 points and just 5 points above former champions AC Milan.

Victor Osimhen has also scored the most goals (9) in the league and 2 assists.

Luciano Spalletti admitted that Napoli were off their game after they suffered their first league defeat of the season away to Inter.

“We weren’t as sharp as we usually are,” the coach commented in the wake of the 1-0 reverse at San Siro.

“We weren’t able to move the ball around as quickly as we normally do. Other than that we played OK, but we needed to play better balls in the final third. We weren’t incisive enough. We can certainly do a lot better. We came up short tonight.

“Inter are a physical side and while our ball circulation was slow, they were very aggressive and enacted their game plan.

“That said, there’s no reason to let one game get us down. Tonight changes nothing. We’re very confident in our ability and the quality of our players. You can’t always be on top of your game.

“We’ll get back to work tomorrow. We need to find our best form again, and we know we’re on the right path. We’ll knuckle down and look to bounce right back.”